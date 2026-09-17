France U20 vs Canada U20: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup game on September 17, 2026

France U20 and Canada U20 meet at Stadion Miejski LKS Lodz for a FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Round of 16 clash. Both sides are coming off strong group-stage finishes. Here is how to watch live in the USA.

Match Summary Match France U20 vs Canada U20 Tournament FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Date Wednesday, September 17, 2026 Time 9:00 AM ET / 6:00 AM PT TV Channels FOX Soccer Plus Live Stream Fubo, FOX One

How to watch France U20 vs Canada U20 in the USA

France U20 vs Canada U20 will be available to viewers in the United States through FOX Soccer Plus, Fubo and FOX One.

Can I watch France U20 vs Canada U20 for free?

Eligible viewers can use Fubo‘s current 5-day free-trial offer to watch the match without paying upfront. The free-trial page advertises trials starting at $0, with no commitment and the option to cancel before the first billing period.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

France U20 and Canada U20 meet in the Round of 16 of the 2026 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup, with a place in the quarterfinals at stake. France reached the knockout stage as Group C winners after going unbeaten, drawing South Korea 1-1 before beating Ecuador 3-2 and Ghana 4-0. The French side finished the group stage with eight goals scored, giving them plenty of momentum heading into the knockout rounds.

Team of France during the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027 Qualifier match (Source: Mateusz Slodkowski/Getty Images)

Canada took a more difficult route into the knockout phase. After opening the tournament with a 1-1 draw against England and losing 3-0 to Brazil, Canada responded with a commanding 6-0 win over Tanzania to finish third in Group B and secure a Round of 16 spot. Annabelle Chukwu scored twice in that victory, while Canada will now face one of the tournament’s strongest group winners.

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The matchup also carries recent World Cup history. France and Canada have met at each of the last two U-20 Women’s World Cups: France won 3-1 in the 2022 group stage, while their 2024 meeting ended in a thrilling 3-3 draw. This will be their first encounter in the knockout stage.

What time is the France U20 vs Canada U20 match?

The France U20 vs Canada U20 match kicks off Thursday, September 17, at 9:00 AM ET from Stadion Miejski LKS Lodz in Lodz, Poland. Canada Soccer and FIFA both confirm the 9:00 AM Eastern start.

Eastern Time: 9:00 AM

Central Time: 8:00 AM

Mountain Time: 7:00 AM

Pacific Time: 6:00 AM