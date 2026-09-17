Poland U20 vs Colombia U20: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup game on September 17, 2026

Poland U20 face Colombia U20 at Stadion Miejski in Bielsko-Biała in the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup Round of 16. With a quarterfinal spot at stake, find out how to watch the September 17 clash in the USA.

Match Summary Match Poland U20 vs Colombia U20 Tournament FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Date Thursday, September 17, 2026 Time 12:30 PM ET / 9:30 PM PT TV Channels Fox Soccer Plus Live Stream Fubo, FOX One

How to watch Poland U20 vs Colombia U20 in the USA

In the United States, the tournament’s official coverage information confirms that FOX Soccer Plus is the designated FOX network for the competition. For streaming, the options are: Fubo and FOX One.

Can I watch Poland U20 vs Colombia U20 for free?

Yes! Soccer fans in the United States can watch Poland U20 vs. Colombia U20 for free with Fubo‘s 5-day free trial, provided they are eligible for the offer.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Poland U20 and Colombia U20 will meet in the Round of 16 of the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup on September 17. The winner will advance to the quarterfinals, while the losing team will be eliminated from the competition. The encounter will be played at Stadion Miejski in Bielsko-Biała.

The match brings together two nations with a special connection to the competition. Poland is hosting the 2026 edition, while Colombia staged the previous FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in 2024.

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FIFA has emphasized that the two countries now share the experience of presenting the tournament to a new generation of supporters, making this knockout clash particularly significant for both footballing communities.

Colombia reached the knockout stage after finishing third in Group E with four points. Carlos Paniagua‘s team opened the tournament with a 3-1 victory over Costa Rica, drew 0-0 with Portugal and then lost 3-0 to Korea DPR in its final group match. Despite that defeat, Colombia had already secured its place in the Round of 16.

Poland, meanwhile, enters the knockout rounds as the host nation. The team recorded victories over Benin, Mexico and Argentina during the group stage. Its home advantage could be an important factor as it attempts to continue its run in a tournament that is being played on Polish soil for the first time.

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What time is the Poland U20 vs Colombia U20 match?

The Poland U20 vs. Colombia U20 match kicks off on Thursday, September 17, at 12:30 p.m. ET. The game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. local time in Poland and 11:30 a.m. in Colombia. For viewers across the United States, the local start times are: