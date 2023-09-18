It’s been weeks since Spain lifted the Women’s World Cup trophy for the first time, but its success is still overshadowed by the controversy sparked by Luis Rubiales‘ kiss to Jenni Hermoso.

Barcelona star Alexia Putellas is among a group of 30 players who released a statement last week saying they would not return to the national team until they see serious changes in the Spanish FA’s structure.

Newly appointed manager Montse Tome decided to call up many of the players who signed the letter anyway, but they insist that their stance hasn’t changed. In their latest statement, Putellas and company made it abundantly clear they’re still not coming back to the national team.

Alexia Putellas among Spanish players who stand firm against Spanish FA

“What was expressed on September 15 makes clear and without any option to another interpretation, our firm will not to be called up for justified reasons. These statements remain in full force and effect“, the players’ statement reads.

Putellas and company also said this has always been their stance and never told anyone in the Spanish FA the contrary. Therefore, it contradicts Tome’s version that she had spoken to the players.

Which players requested not to be called up?

The Spanish players who signed a letter declaring themselves uneligible for the national team were Misa Rodríguez, Cata Coll, Enith Salón, Irene Paredes, Oihane Hernández, Olga Carmona, Ona Batlle, Aitana Bonmatí, Alexia Putellas, María Pérez, Tere Abelleira, Athenea del Castillo, Esther González, Eva Navarro, and Mariona Caldentey.

Jenni Hermoso, Rocío Gálvez, Salma Paralluelo, Laia Codina, Ivana Andrés, Irene Guerrero, Claudia Zornoza, and Alba Redondo, on the other hand, were the only world champions to be snubbed by Montse Tome.