Luis Rubiales is testifying to the Spain’s high court over everything that has occurred with Jenni Hermoso, the Spanish women’s national team, and his actions during the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Rubiales is being investigated for sexual assault, although the former Spanish FA president continues to profess that the kiss was consensual. Hermoso continues to maintain that the kiss was forced.

After public outcry for what occurred and damning character statements from Joan Laporta, Javier Tebas, and even his own uncle Juan Rubiales , Luis Rubiales was stated to have not only forced a kiss from Hermoso, he also touched Letizia Ortiz, Queen of Spain, in a direct violation of protocol, lastly an image of Rubiales grabbing his crotch during a Spain’s Women’s National Team game at the World Cup also surfaced.



Restraining order placed on Luis Rubiales



As a measure to not contaminate the testimonies of all involved the Spanish high court ordered Rubiales to have no contact with Hermoso or come within 200 meters of her. The Judge also denied a request made by the prosecution that Rubiales should report to the court every two weeks.



The Spanish Women’s team have boycotted playing for the country until this matter is resolved and there are substantial changes in the Spanish soccer federation.



At the start of September, Rubiales’ character was further damaged by statements made by his uncle Juan, calling him a “cowardly man” and that Luis Rubiales would host parties with women, and would drink heavily during working trips.