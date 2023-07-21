England vs Haiti: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online this 2023 Women World Cup in your country

England play against Haiti this Saturday, July 22 in what will be the Matchday 1 of the 2023 Women’s World Cup. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

The 2023 Women’s World Cup anticipates an electrifying match-up between England and Haiti, set to captivate soccer enthusiasts worldwide. England’s powerhouse squad boasts experience and precision, fueling high expectations for a dominating performance.

Meanwhile, Haiti, an emerging force, brings a fearless spirit and determination to prove their mettle on the global stage. As the date draws near, anticipation grows for a thrilling clash of skills, agility, and strategic play. With both teams hungry for victory, fans eagerly await witnessing an interesting game.

England vs Haiti: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 6:30 AM

Australia: 7:30 PM

Bangladesh: 3:30 PM

Belgium: 11:30 AM

Brazil: 6:30 AM

Canada: 5:30 AM

Croatia: 11:30 AM

Denmark: 11:30 AM

Egypt: 12:30 PM

France: 11:30 AM

Germany: 11:30 AM

Ghana: 9:30 AM

Greece: 12:30 PM

Haiti: 5:30 AM

India: 3:00 PM

Indonesia: 5:30 PM

Ireland: 10:30 AM

Israel: 12:30 PM

Italy: 11:30 AM

Jamaica: 4:30 AM

Japan: 6:30 PM

Kenya: 12:30 PM

Malaysia: 5:30 PM

Mexico: 3:30 AM

Morocco: 11:30 AM

Netherlands: 11:30 AM

New Zealand: 9:30 PM

Nigeria: 10:30 AM

Norway: 11:30 AM

Philippines: 5:30 PM

Poland: 11:30 AM

Portugal: 10:30 AM

Saudi Arabia: 12:30 PM

Serbia: 11:30 AM

Singapore: 5:30 PM

South Africa: 11:30 AM

Spain: 11:30 AM

Sweden: 11:30 AM

Switzerland: 11:30 AM

UAE: 1:30 PM

UK: 10:30 AM

United States: 5:30 AM (ET)

England vs Haiti: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports Argentina, directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports App

Australia: Optus Sport

Belgium: Canvas, RTBF Auvio Direct

Canada: TSN3, TSN4, TSN5, TSN+, RDS App

Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3+ HD

Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1

France: W9, 6play, Free, Molotov

Germany: The first, sportschau.de

Ghana: SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Greece: ANT1+, ANT1

India: FanCode, DD Sports

International: FIFA+, YouTube

Ireland: ITV 1 UK, UTV, STV Scotland, RTE Player, ITVX, RTE 2

Israel: Sport 3

Kenya: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Mexico: ViX

Morocco: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Canvas, NPO Start, NPO 1

New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, SKY Go NZ, Sky Sport 1 NZ

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now

Norway: TV3 Norway, Viaplay Norway, TV6 Sweden

Philippines: Philippines Live

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Sports TV1, Sports TV Multiscreen

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv App, SuperSport Football, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Sweden: TV6 Sweden, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: SRF two, TRT Spor, W9 Suisse

United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: ITVX, STV Scotland, UTV, STV Player, ITV 1 UK

USA: Fubo (free trial), Peacock, Telemundo, FOX Network, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo.