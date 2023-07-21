England play against Haiti this Saturday, July 22 in what will be the Matchday 1 of the 2023 Women’s World Cup. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
The 2023 Women’s World Cup anticipates an electrifying match-up between England and Haiti, set to captivate soccer enthusiasts worldwide. England’s powerhouse squad boasts experience and precision, fueling high expectations for a dominating performance.
Meanwhile, Haiti, an emerging force, brings a fearless spirit and determination to prove their mettle on the global stage. As the date draws near, anticipation grows for a thrilling clash of skills, agility, and strategic play. With both teams hungry for victory, fans eagerly await witnessing an interesting game.
England vs Haiti: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 6:30 AM
Australia: 7:30 PM
Bangladesh: 3:30 PM
Belgium: 11:30 AM
Brazil: 6:30 AM
Canada: 5:30 AM
Croatia: 11:30 AM
Denmark: 11:30 AM
Egypt: 12:30 PM
France: 11:30 AM
Germany: 11:30 AM
Ghana: 9:30 AM
Greece: 12:30 PM
Haiti: 5:30 AM
India: 3:00 PM
Indonesia: 5:30 PM
Ireland: 10:30 AM
Israel: 12:30 PM
Italy: 11:30 AM
Jamaica: 4:30 AM
Japan: 6:30 PM
Kenya: 12:30 PM
Malaysia: 5:30 PM
Mexico: 3:30 AM
Morocco: 11:30 AM
Netherlands: 11:30 AM
New Zealand: 9:30 PM
Nigeria: 10:30 AM
Norway: 11:30 AM
Philippines: 5:30 PM
Poland: 11:30 AM
Portugal: 10:30 AM
Saudi Arabia: 12:30 PM
Serbia: 11:30 AM
Singapore: 5:30 PM
South Africa: 11:30 AM
Spain: 11:30 AM
Sweden: 11:30 AM
Switzerland: 11:30 AM
UAE: 1:30 PM
UK: 10:30 AM
United States: 5:30 AM (ET)
England vs Haiti: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: DIRECTV Sports Argentina, directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports App
Australia: Optus Sport
Belgium: Canvas, RTBF Auvio Direct
Canada: TSN3, TSN4, TSN5, TSN+, RDS App
Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3+ HD
Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1
France: W9, 6play, Free, Molotov
Germany: The first, sportschau.de
Ghana: SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Greece: ANT1+, ANT1
India: FanCode, DD Sports
International: FIFA+, YouTube
Ireland: ITV 1 UK, UTV, STV Scotland, RTE Player, ITVX, RTE 2
Israel: Sport 3
Kenya: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3
Mexico: ViX
Morocco: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: Canvas, NPO Start, NPO 1
New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, SKY Go NZ, Sky Sport 1 NZ
Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now
Norway: TV3 Norway, Viaplay Norway, TV6 Sweden
Philippines: Philippines Live
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Sports TV1, Sports TV Multiscreen
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv App, SuperSport Football, SuperSport MáXimo 3
Sweden: TV6 Sweden, Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: SRF two, TRT Spor, W9 Suisse
United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: ITVX, STV Scotland, UTV, STV Player, ITV 1 UK
USA: Fubo (free trial), Peacock, Telemundo, FOX Network, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo.