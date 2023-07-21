Zambia will play against Japan this Saturday, July 22 in what will be the Matchday 1 of the 2023 Women’s World Cup. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
The team Zambia prepare to take on Japan in a highly-anticipated clash at the 2023 Women’s World Cup. This match promises to be an enthralling spectacle, with both teams showcasing their talents on the grand stage. As Zambia looks to make a mark as the underdogs, Japan, a powerhouse in women’s soccer, aims to assert their dominance.
The world champions of the 2015 edition are eager to return to the top of world soccer and hope they can start their journey in this World Cup in the best way. The Africans, knowing that they are the underdogs, will seek to rescue at least 1 point against the tough Japanese.
Zambia vs Japan: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 4:00 AM
Australia: 5:00 PM
Bangladesh: 1:00 PM
Belgium: 9:00 AM
Brazil: 4:00 AM
Canada: 3:00 AM
Croatia: 9:00 AM
Denmark: 9:00 AM
Egypt: 10:00 AM
France: 9:00 AM
Germany: 9:00 AM
Ghana: 7:00 AM
Greece: 10:00 AM
India: 12:30 PM
Indonesia: 3:00 PM
Ireland: 8:00 AM
Israel: 10:00 AM
Italy: 9:00 AM
Jamaica: 2:00 AM
Japan: 4:00 PM
Kenya: 10:00 AM
Malaysia: 3:00 PM
Mexico: 1:00 AM
Morocco: 9:00 AM
Netherlands: 9:00 AM
New Zealand: 7:00 PM
Nigeria: 8:00 AM
Norway: 9:00 AM
Philippines: 3:00 PM
Poland: 9:00 AM
Portugal: 8:00 AM
Saudi Arabia: 10:00 AM
Serbia: 9:00 AM
Singapore: 3:00 PM
South Africa: 9:00 AM
Spain: 9:00 AM
Sweden: 9:00 AM
Switzerland: 9:00 AM
UAE: 11:00 AM
UK: 8:00 AM
United States: 3:00 AM (ET)
Zambia: 9:00 AM
Zambia vs Japan: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports Argentina, DIRECTV Sports App
Australia: Optus Sport
Belgium: RTBF Auvio Direct
Brazil: Globo, SporTV, GloboEsporte.com, NOW NET and Claro channels
Canada: TSN4, TSN3, TSN5, TSN+, RDS App
Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia
Denmark: TV3 Sport, Viaplay Denmark
Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English
France: Free, France 3, Molotov
Germany: The first, sportschau.de
Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport MáXimo 3, AfroSport TV, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, Supersport Grandstand ROA
Greece: ANT1+
India: DD Sports, FanCode
International: FIFA+, YouTube
Ireland: RTE Player, RTE 2, BBC Two, BBC Sport Web, BBC iPlayer
Israel: Sport 3
Japan: sports.nhk.or.jp, NHK BS 1
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Variety 3, AfroSport TV, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Supersport Grandstand ROA
Mexico: ViX
Morocco: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1
New Zealand: SKY Go NZ, Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 1 NZ
Nigeria: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, AfroSport TV, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Norway: Viaplay Norway, TV6 Sweden, V Sport 1
Philippines: Philippines Live
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Sports TV Multiscreen, Sports TV1
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
South Africa: Supersport Grandstand, sabcsportonline.co.za, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Football, DStv App, MáXimo 360, SABC Sport, SuperSport Variety 4, SABC 3, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Spain: RTVE.com, TDP, fuboTV Spain
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, TV6 Sweden
Switzerland: TRT Spor, RTS Sport, RTS 2, TDP
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Web, BBC Two
USA: Fubo (free trial), Peacock, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Fox Sports 1, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com, UNIVERSO
Zambia: SuperSport Variety 3, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, New World Sport1, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MáXimo 3, AfroSport TV.