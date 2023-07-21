Zambia vs Japan: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online this 2023 Women World Cup in your country

Zambia will play against Japan this Saturday, July 22 in what will be the Matchday 1 of the 2023 Women’s World Cup. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

The team Zambia prepare to take on Japan in a highly-anticipated clash at the 2023 Women’s World Cup. This match promises to be an enthralling spectacle, with both teams showcasing their talents on the grand stage. As Zambia looks to make a mark as the underdogs, Japan, a powerhouse in women’s soccer, aims to assert their dominance.

The world champions of the 2015 edition are eager to return to the top of world soccer and hope they can start their journey in this World Cup in the best way. The Africans, knowing that they are the underdogs, will seek to rescue at least 1 point against the tough Japanese.

Zambia vs Japan: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 4:00 AM

Australia: 5:00 PM

Bangladesh: 1:00 PM

Belgium: 9:00 AM

Brazil: 4:00 AM

Canada: 3:00 AM

Croatia: 9:00 AM

Denmark: 9:00 AM

Egypt: 10:00 AM

France: 9:00 AM

Germany: 9:00 AM

Ghana: 7:00 AM

Greece: 10:00 AM

India: 12:30 PM

Indonesia: 3:00 PM

Ireland: 8:00 AM

Israel: 10:00 AM

Italy: 9:00 AM

Jamaica: 2:00 AM

Japan: 4:00 PM

Kenya: 10:00 AM

Malaysia: 3:00 PM

Mexico: 1:00 AM

Morocco: 9:00 AM

Netherlands: 9:00 AM

New Zealand: 7:00 PM

Nigeria: 8:00 AM

Norway: 9:00 AM

Philippines: 3:00 PM

Poland: 9:00 AM

Portugal: 8:00 AM

Saudi Arabia: 10:00 AM

Serbia: 9:00 AM

Singapore: 3:00 PM

South Africa: 9:00 AM

Spain: 9:00 AM

Sweden: 9:00 AM

Switzerland: 9:00 AM

UAE: 11:00 AM

UK: 8:00 AM

United States: 3:00 AM (ET)

Zambia: 9:00 AM

Zambia vs Japan: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports Argentina, DIRECTV Sports App

Australia: Optus Sport

Belgium: RTBF Auvio Direct

Brazil: Globo, SporTV, GloboEsporte.com, NOW NET and Claro channels

Canada: TSN4, TSN3, TSN5, TSN+, RDS App

Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia

Denmark: TV3 Sport, Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English

France: Free, France 3, Molotov

Germany: The first, sportschau.de

Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport MáXimo 3, AfroSport TV, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, Supersport Grandstand ROA

Greece: ANT1+

India: DD Sports, FanCode

International: FIFA+, YouTube

Ireland: RTE Player, RTE 2, BBC Two, BBC Sport Web, BBC iPlayer

Israel: Sport 3

Japan: sports.nhk.or.jp, NHK BS 1

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Variety 3, AfroSport TV, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Supersport Grandstand ROA

Mexico: ViX

Morocco: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1

New Zealand: SKY Go NZ, Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 1 NZ

Nigeria: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, AfroSport TV, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Norway: Viaplay Norway, TV6 Sweden, V Sport 1

Philippines: Philippines Live

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Sports TV Multiscreen, Sports TV1

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

South Africa: Supersport Grandstand, sabcsportonline.co.za, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Football, DStv App, MáXimo 360, SABC Sport, SuperSport Variety 4, SABC 3, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Spain: RTVE.com, TDP, fuboTV Spain

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, TV6 Sweden

Switzerland: TRT Spor, RTS Sport, RTS 2, TDP

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Web, BBC Two

USA: Fubo (free trial), Peacock, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Fox Sports 1, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com, UNIVERSO

Zambia: SuperSport Variety 3, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, New World Sport1, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MáXimo 3, AfroSport TV.