Denmark vs China: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online this 2023 Women World Cup in your country

Denmark and China will face each other this Saturday, July 22 in what will be the Matchday 1 of the 2023 Women’s World Cup. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch Denmark vs China online free in the US on Fubo]

The upcoming game between Denmark and China in the 2023 Women’s World Cup promises to be an interesting battle on the soccer field. The Danish team, known for their strong defense and organized gameplay, will be looking to capitalize on their experience and talent to secure their first 3 points.

Meanwhile, China, with their skilled attackers and disciplined approach, aims to assert their dominance and create goal-scoring opportunities. The match is likely to showcase a clash of styles, with Denmark’s resilience pitted against China’s flair. It will be fascinating to see how both teams adapt their strategies, making this a must-watch encounter.

Denmark vs China: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 9:00 AM

Australia: 10:00 PM

Bangladesh: 6:00 PM

Belgium: 2:00 PM

Brazil: 9:00 AM

Canada: 8:00 AM

Croatia: 2:00 PM

China: 8:00 PM

Denmark: 2:00 PM

Egypt: 3:00 PM

France: 2:00 PM

Germany: 2:00 PM

Ghana: 12:00 PM

Greece: 3:00 PM

India: 5:30 PM

Indonesia: 8:00 PM

Ireland: 1:00 PM

Israel: 3:00 PM

Italy: 2:00 PM

Jamaica: 7:00 AM

Japan: 9:00 PM

Kenya: 3:00 PM

Malaysia: 8:00 PM

Mexico: 6:00 AM

Morocco: 2:00 PM

Netherlands: 2:00 PM

New Zealand: 12:00 AM (July 23)

Nigeria: 1:00 PM

Norway: 2:00 PM

Philippines: 8:00 PM

Poland: 2:00 PM

Portugal: 1:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 3:00 PM

Serbia: 2:00 PM

Singapore: 8:00 PM

South Africa: 2:00 PM

Spain: 2:00 PM

Sweden: 2:00 PM

Switzerland: 2:00 PM

UAE: 4:00 PM

UK: 1:00 PM

United States: 8:00 AM (ET)

Denmark vs China: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports Argentina, DIRECTV Sports App, directvsports.com

Australia: Optus Sport

Belgium: RTBF Auvio Direct, Tipik

Brazil: GloboEsporte.com, Canals Globo, NOW NET and Claro, SporTV

Canada: TSN3, RDS, TSN4, TSN+, RDS App

China: QQ Sports Live, iQiyi, CCTV-5

Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia

Denmark: TV3 Denmark, Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: Free, Molotov, W9, 6play

Germany: The first, sportschau.de

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Greece: ANT1, ANT1+

India: FanCode, DD Sports

International: YouTube, FIFA+

Ireland: BBC Two, BBC Sport Web, RTE 2, RTE Player, BBC iPlayer

Israel: Sport 2

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Mexico: ViX

Morocco: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

New Zealand: Sky Sport 1 NZ, SKY Go NZ, Sky Sport NOW

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Norway: Viaplay Norway, NRK TV, TV6 Sweden, NRK2

Philippines: Philippines Live

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Sports TV Multiscreen, Sports TV1

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P, Arena Sport 3P

South Africa: SuperSport Football, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv App, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, TV6 Sweden, NRK2

Switzerland: TRT Spor, SRF two, W9 Suisse

United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1

United Kingdom: BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Web

USA: Fubo (free trial), Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, FOX Network, Foxsports.com, UNIVERSO NOW, UNIVERSO, FOX Sports App.