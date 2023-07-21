Denmark and China will face each other this Saturday, July 22 in what will be the Matchday 1 of the 2023 Women’s World Cup. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
[Watch Denmark vs China online free in the US on Fubo]
The upcoming game between Denmark and China in the 2023 Women’s World Cup promises to be an interesting battle on the soccer field. The Danish team, known for their strong defense and organized gameplay, will be looking to capitalize on their experience and talent to secure their first 3 points.
Meanwhile, China, with their skilled attackers and disciplined approach, aims to assert their dominance and create goal-scoring opportunities. The match is likely to showcase a clash of styles, with Denmark’s resilience pitted against China’s flair. It will be fascinating to see how both teams adapt their strategies, making this a must-watch encounter.
Denmark vs China: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 9:00 AM
Australia: 10:00 PM
Bangladesh: 6:00 PM
Belgium: 2:00 PM
Brazil: 9:00 AM
Canada: 8:00 AM
Croatia: 2:00 PM
China: 8:00 PM
Denmark: 2:00 PM
Egypt: 3:00 PM
France: 2:00 PM
Germany: 2:00 PM
Ghana: 12:00 PM
Greece: 3:00 PM
India: 5:30 PM
Indonesia: 8:00 PM
Ireland: 1:00 PM
Israel: 3:00 PM
Italy: 2:00 PM
Jamaica: 7:00 AM
Japan: 9:00 PM
Kenya: 3:00 PM
Malaysia: 8:00 PM
Mexico: 6:00 AM
Morocco: 2:00 PM
Netherlands: 2:00 PM
New Zealand: 12:00 AM (July 23)
Nigeria: 1:00 PM
Norway: 2:00 PM
Philippines: 8:00 PM
Poland: 2:00 PM
Portugal: 1:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 3:00 PM
Serbia: 2:00 PM
Singapore: 8:00 PM
South Africa: 2:00 PM
Spain: 2:00 PM
Sweden: 2:00 PM
Switzerland: 2:00 PM
UAE: 4:00 PM
UK: 1:00 PM
United States: 8:00 AM (ET)
Denmark vs China: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: DIRECTV Sports Argentina, DIRECTV Sports App, directvsports.com
Australia: Optus Sport
Belgium: RTBF Auvio Direct, Tipik
Brazil: GloboEsporte.com, Canals Globo, NOW NET and Claro, SporTV
Canada: TSN3, RDS, TSN4, TSN+, RDS App
China: QQ Sports Live, iQiyi, CCTV-5
Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia
Denmark: TV3 Denmark, Viaplay Denmark
Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: Free, Molotov, W9, 6play
Germany: The first, sportschau.de
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MáXimo 3
Greece: ANT1, ANT1+
India: FanCode, DD Sports
International: YouTube, FIFA+
Ireland: BBC Two, BBC Sport Web, RTE 2, RTE Player, BBC iPlayer
Israel: Sport 2
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Mexico: ViX
Morocco: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
New Zealand: Sky Sport 1 NZ, SKY Go NZ, Sky Sport NOW
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MáXimo 3
Norway: Viaplay Norway, NRK TV, TV6 Sweden, NRK2
Philippines: Philippines Live
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Sports TV Multiscreen, Sports TV1
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P, Arena Sport 3P
South Africa: SuperSport Football, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv App, SuperSport MáXimo 3
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, TV6 Sweden, NRK2
Switzerland: TRT Spor, SRF two, W9 Suisse
United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1
United Kingdom: BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Web
USA: Fubo (free trial), Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, FOX Network, Foxsports.com, UNIVERSO NOW, UNIVERSO, FOX Sports App.