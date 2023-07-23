Germany will face Morocco this Monday, July 24 in what will be the Matchday 1 of the 2023 Women’s World Cup. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
The forthcoming clash between Germany and Morocco in the Women’s World Cup is expected to be an intriguing battle. Germany, a dominant force in women’s soccer, boasts a well-organized and skillful squad that excels in both attack and defense. On the other hand, Morocco, an emerging team, will aim to showcase their determination and teamwork.
While Germany will rely on their experience and tactical prowess, Morocco’s pace and creativity could pose a threat on the counter. The match is likely to be fiercely competitive, with both teams eager to secure a victory and progress in the tournament.
Germany vs Morocco: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 5:30 AM
Australia: 6:30 PM
Bangladesh: 2:30 PM
Belgium: 10:30 AM
Brazil: 5:30 AM
Canada: 4:30 AM
Croatia: 10:30 AM
Denmark: 10:30 AM
Egypt: 11:30 AM
France: 10:30 AM
Germany: 10:30 AM
Ghana: 8:30 AM
Greece: 11:30 AM
India: 2:00 PM
Indonesia: 4:30 PM
Ireland: 9:30 AM
Israel: 11:30 AM
Italy: 10:30 AM
Jamaica: 3:30 AM
Japan: 5:30 PM
Kenya: 11:30 AM
Malaysia: 4:30 PM
Mexico: 2:30 AM
Morocco: 10:30 AM
Netherlands: 10:30 AM
New Zealand: 8:30 PM
Nigeria: 9:30 AM
Norway: 10:30 AM
Philippines: 4:30 PM
Poland: 10:30 AM
Portugal: 9:30 AM
Saudi Arabia: 11:30 AM
Serbia: 10:30 AM
Singapore: 4:30 PM
South Africa: 10:30 AM
Spain: 10:30 AM
Sweden: 10:30 AM
Switzerland: 10:30 AM
UAE: 12:30 PM
UK: 9:30 AM
United States: 4:30 AM (ET)
Germany vs Morocco: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: DIRECTV Sports Argentina, directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports App
Australia: Optus Sport
Belgium: RTBF Auvio Direct
Brazil: Globo channels, GloboEsporte.com, NOW NET and Claro, SporTV
Canada: TSN1, TSN5, TSN4, TSN+, RDS App
Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia
Denmark: TV3+ HD, NRK1, Viaplay Denmark
Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: 6play, Free, Molotov, W9, M6, M6.fr
Germany: ZDF
Ghana: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport MáXimo 3, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, AfroSport TV, DStv Now
Greece: ANT1+
India: DD Sports, FanCode
International: YouTube, FIFA+
Ireland: RTE Player, ITVX, RTE 2, ITV 1 UK, UTV, STV Scotland
Israel: Sport 2
Kenya: AfroSport TV, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, Supersport Grandstand ROA
Mexico: ViX
Morocco: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1
New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, SKY Go NZ, Sky Sport 1 NZ
Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, AfroSport TV, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Norway: NRK TV, TV6 Sweden, NRK1, Viaplay Norway
Philippines: Philippines Live
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Sports TV Multiscreen, Sports TV1
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Serbia: RTS 2
Singapore: meWATCH, FIFA WWC CH01
South Africa: SABC Sport, DStv App, MáXimo 360, Supersport Grandstand, SuperSport Football, SABC 3, sabcsportonline.co.za, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Variety 4, SuperSport MáXimo 3
Spain: TDP, fuboTV Spain, RTVE.es
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, NRK1, TV6 Sweden
Switzerland: SRF two, TRT Spor, RTS 2, RTS Sport, TDP, M6 Suisse, W9 Suisse
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: ITV 1 UK, UTV, STV Scotland, STV Player, ITVX
USA: Fubo (free trial), Peacock, UNIVERSO, FOX Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, Fox Sports 1, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Foxsports.com.