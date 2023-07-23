Germany vs Morocco: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online this 2023 Women World Cup in your country

Germany will face Morocco this Monday, July 24 in what will be the Matchday 1 of the 2023 Women’s World Cup. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

The forthcoming clash between Germany and Morocco in the Women’s World Cup is expected to be an intriguing battle. Germany, a dominant force in women’s soccer, boasts a well-organized and skillful squad that excels in both attack and defense. On the other hand, Morocco, an emerging team, will aim to showcase their determination and teamwork.

While Germany will rely on their experience and tactical prowess, Morocco’s pace and creativity could pose a threat on the counter. The match is likely to be fiercely competitive, with both teams eager to secure a victory and progress in the tournament.

Germany vs Morocco: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 5:30 AM

Australia: 6:30 PM

Bangladesh: 2:30 PM

Belgium: 10:30 AM

Brazil: 5:30 AM

Canada: 4:30 AM

Croatia: 10:30 AM

Denmark: 10:30 AM

Egypt: 11:30 AM

France: 10:30 AM

Germany: 10:30 AM

Ghana: 8:30 AM

Greece: 11:30 AM

India: 2:00 PM

Indonesia: 4:30 PM

Ireland: 9:30 AM

Israel: 11:30 AM

Italy: 10:30 AM

Jamaica: 3:30 AM

Japan: 5:30 PM

Kenya: 11:30 AM

Malaysia: 4:30 PM

Mexico: 2:30 AM

Morocco: 10:30 AM

Netherlands: 10:30 AM

New Zealand: 8:30 PM

Nigeria: 9:30 AM

Norway: 10:30 AM

Philippines: 4:30 PM

Poland: 10:30 AM

Portugal: 9:30 AM

Saudi Arabia: 11:30 AM

Serbia: 10:30 AM

Singapore: 4:30 PM

South Africa: 10:30 AM

Spain: 10:30 AM

Sweden: 10:30 AM

Switzerland: 10:30 AM

UAE: 12:30 PM

UK: 9:30 AM

United States: 4:30 AM (ET)

Germany vs Morocco: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports Argentina, directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports App

Australia: Optus Sport

Belgium: RTBF Auvio Direct

Brazil: Globo channels, GloboEsporte.com, NOW NET and Claro, SporTV

Canada: TSN1, TSN5, TSN4, TSN+, RDS App

Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia

Denmark: TV3+ HD, NRK1, Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: 6play, Free, Molotov, W9, M6, M6.fr

Germany: ZDF

Ghana: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport MáXimo 3, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, AfroSport TV, DStv Now

Greece: ANT1+

India: DD Sports, FanCode

International: YouTube, FIFA+

Ireland: RTE Player, ITVX, RTE 2, ITV 1 UK, UTV, STV Scotland

Israel: Sport 2

Kenya: AfroSport TV, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, Supersport Grandstand ROA

Mexico: ViX

Morocco: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1

New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, SKY Go NZ, Sky Sport 1 NZ

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, AfroSport TV, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Norway: NRK TV, TV6 Sweden, NRK1, Viaplay Norway

Philippines: Philippines Live

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Sports TV Multiscreen, Sports TV1

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Serbia: RTS 2

Singapore: meWATCH, FIFA WWC CH01

South Africa: SABC Sport, DStv App, MáXimo 360, Supersport Grandstand, SuperSport Football, SABC 3, sabcsportonline.co.za, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Variety 4, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Spain: TDP, fuboTV Spain, RTVE.es

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, NRK1, TV6 Sweden

Switzerland: SRF two, TRT Spor, RTS 2, RTS Sport, TDP, M6 Suisse, W9 Suisse

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: ITV 1 UK, UTV, STV Scotland, STV Player, ITVX

USA: Fubo (free trial), Peacock, UNIVERSO, FOX Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, Fox Sports 1, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Foxsports.com.