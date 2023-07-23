Hailing from Brazil, Marta has left an indelible mark on the sport and has become an inspiration around the globe. Her extraordinary skills and innate talent quickly caught the attention, and left an indelible mark in Women’s World Cup History. Here we will tell you how many times has she participated in this competition.

Born on February 19, 1986, Marta’s journey began at an early age in the streets of Dois Riachos, a small town in Brazil. Her mesmerizing dribbling, precise finishing, and vision on the field have earned her numerous individual accolades, including six FIFA World Player of the Year awards.

As a true ambassador of the game, Marta’s legacy goes beyond her on-field achievements. Her determination, passion, and commitment to the sport have paved the way for the next generation of players, leaving an enduring impact on women’s soccer.

Marta at Women’s World Cups

The Orlando Pride player has participated in six World Cups (including the current edition), including the one in 2007, the year in which Brazil was runner-up. She has also competed in five Olympic Games, getting two silver medals. This year, she will try to win the World title for her country.