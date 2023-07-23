Lena Oberdorf is one the start that will play the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. She began her football journey at a young age and quickly caught the attention of scouts with her exceptional skills and versatility on the field. Here we will tell you everything about her.

Primarily a center-back, Oberdorf‘s ability to read the game and make crucial interceptions sets her apart from her peers. Her composure on the ball and accurate long-range passing make her a valuable asset in both defense and building attacking plays from the back.

Lena’s impressive performances for her club and country have earned her recognition and accolades. She made her debut for the German national team being really young, demonstrating her maturity and readiness to play at the highest level.

Age

Lena Oberdorf was born on December 19, 2001, in Germany. She is 21 years’ old.

Height

Her height is 5 ft. 9 in.

Contract

The German player signed a three-year contract with VfL Wolfsburg, the term which was extended in the summer of 2022 to 2025.

Partner

Lena Oberdorf is not dating anyone at the moment.

Social Media Accounts

Her Instagram account is @lena_oberdorf.