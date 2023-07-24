Sweden are in Group G, which is considered one of the strongest in the 2023 Women’s World Cup. They share the group with Argentina, Italy, and South Africa. However, thanks to experienced players like Kosovare Asllani, the Swedish national team is considered a big favorite.

Kosovare enters the Women’s World Cup with 170 caps, second only to Caroline Seger in the Swedish squad. She is also one of five players with more than 100 caps, and the player with the most goals for Sweden in the tournament.

Asllani has been playing professionally since 2007. She has played for some of the biggest clubs in the world, including Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City, and Real Madrid. She is a versatile player who can play as a striker or attacking midfielder.

How old is Kosovare Asllani?

Kosovare Asllani was born on July 29, 1989, in Kristianstad, Sweden. She is 33 years old, but her birthday falls during the 2023 Women’s World Cup. She is one of nine players over 30 in the Swedish squad.

Who are Kosovare’s parents and boyfriend?

Kosovare’s parents are Kosovar Albanians, but their names are not publicly known. They migrated to Sweden, where Kosovare developed her talent as a soccer player. Her personal life is private, and it is not known if she has or has had a boyfriend.

What is the salary and net wroth Kosovare Asllani?

According to sources, Asllani’s salary is $2 million. She recently signed a two-year deal with AC Milan. Her net worth is estimated to be $3 million.

Kosovare Asllani’s Social Media Accounts

Asllani is active on social media. She has over 1 million followers on Instagram (@asllani9) and over 100,000 followers on Twitter (@KosovareAsllani). She also has a Facebook page called ‘Kosovare Asllani’.