United States vs Vietnam: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free the 2023 Women’s World Cup in your country

Matchday 1 of the 2023 Women’s World Cup will have the favorite meeting with an inexperienced team. It’s going to be the United States meeting Vietnam at Eden Park. Know how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch United States vs Vietnam online free in the US on Fubo]

The United States have a great opportunity to make notable history in their quest to be the first team to win three consecutive titles. Despite it should be a tight competition, they have the tools to succeed. The main concern is going to be how they handle all the injuries they had.

Vietnam are one of the eight teams that are participating in their first World Cup, so the expectations are completely different for them. However, anything can happen considering two teams advance to the round of 16. The group is completed by Portugal and the Netherlands.

United States vs Vietnam: Kick-Off Time

The United States will play Vietnam at Eden Park on Matchday 1 of the 2023 Women’s World Cup this Friday, July 21.

Argentina: 10:00 PM

Australia: 11:00 AM (July 22)

Belgium: 3:00 AM (July 22)

Brazil: 10:00 PM

Canada: 9:00 PM(ET)

Croatia: 3:00AM (July 22)

Denmark: 3:00 AM (July 22)

Egypt: 4:00 AM (July 22)

France: 3:00 AM (July 22)

Germany: 3:00 AM (July 22)

Ghana: 10:00 AM

Greece: 4:00 AM (July 22)

Ireland: 2:00 AM (July 22)

Israel: 3:00 AM (July 22)

Kenya: 4:00 AM (July 22)

Mexico: 7:00 PM

Morocco: 2:00 AM (July 22)

New Zealand: 1:00 PM (July 22)

Nigeria: 2:00 AM (July 22)

Norway: 3:00 AM (July 22)

Philippines: 9:00 AM (July 22)

Poland: 3:00 AM (July 22)

Portugal: 2:00 AM (July 22)

Saudi Arabia: 4:00 AM (July 22)

Serbia: 3:00 AM (July 22)

Singapore: 9:00 AM (July 22)

South Africa: 3:00 AM (July 22)

Sweden: 3:00 AM (July 22)

Switzerland: 3:00 AM (July 22)

UAE: 5:00 AM (July 22)

UK: 2:00 AM (July 22)

United States: 9:00 PM (ET)

Vietnam: 8:00 AM (July 22)

How to watch United States vs Vietnam in your country

Argentina: directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports Argentina, DIRECTV Sports App

Australia: Optus Sport

Belgium: RTBF Auvio Direct

Brazil: SporTV, Canais Globo, GloboEsporte.com, NOW NET e Claro

Canada: TSN4, RDS, TSN+, TSN5, TSN1, RDS App

Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3 Sport

Egypt: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1

France: M6, 6play, M6.fr, Free, Molotov

Germany: sportschau.de

Ghana: SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Variety 3

Greece: ANT1+

International: YouTube, FIFA+

Ireland: BBC iPlayer, RTE Player, BBC One, BBC Sport Web

Israel: Sport 4

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MáXimo 3, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3

Mexico: ViX

Morocco: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English

New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, SKY Go NZ, Sky Sport 1 NZ

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Variety 3

Norway: TV6 Sweden, Viaplay Norway, V Sport 1

Philippines: Pilipinas Live

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Sport TV1

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: FIFA WWC CH01, meWATCH

South Africa: SuperSport Football, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Supersport Grandstand

Sweden: TV6 Sweden, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: SRF zwei, M6 Suisse, TRT Spor, SRF Play

UAE: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1

UK: BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Web

United States: Fubo (free trial), Peacock, FOX Network, UNIVERSO, FOX Sports App,Telemundo, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Foxsports.com

Vietnam: kênh 7