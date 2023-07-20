Women's World Cup 2023: Why was Sam Mewis not called up to the United States national team?

The United States Women’s National Team head into the World Cup with high aspirations. The reigning champions will try to make it three titles in a row in Australia and New Zealand, but they’ll have to do so without Sam Mewis.

That will be a challenge for sure, considering what the midfielder always brings to the table. The USWNT will make its debut against Vietnam on Friday, July 21 at 9 PM (ET) at Eden Park in Auckland.

Vlatko Andonovski’s team will later take on the Netherlands and Portugal, its other opponents in Group E. The Stars and Stripes will have no option but to try and win these games without Mewis.

Why is Sam Mewis not playing for the USWNT in the 2023 Women’s World Cup?

Sam Mewis was ruled out of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand due to injury. In fact, it’s the same reason she hasn’t played for the United States in the last two years.

The Kansas City Current star picked up a knee injury in 2021, but suffered a number of setbacks in her recovery process as she had to undergo multiple surgeries. In 2019, she played a pivotal role in the USA’s World Cup success.