Vietnam vs Netherlands: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online this 2023 Women World Cup in your country

Vietnam and Netherlands face off this Tuesday, August 1 in what will be the Matchday 3 of the 2023 Women’s World Cup. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch Vietnam vs Netherlands online free in the US on Fubo]

It is crucial for Group E’s fate. On the one hand, it will be Vietnam, one of the weakest teams in the tournament, who have lost their first two games and are already eliminated. Despite this, they will strive to finish on a positive note, aiming not to end up among the worst-performing teams.

On the other hand, their rivals, the Netherlands, still have a chance to qualify and finish as group leaders. To secure their spot, they must win this game by at least three goals and hope that the United States either win by the minimum margin or, even better, does not win at all. Becoming group leaders won’t be an easy task, but they will give their best effort to achieve it.

Vietnam vs Netherlands: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 4:00 AM

Australia: 5:00 PM

Bangladesh: 1:00 PM

Belgium: 9:00 AM

Brazil: 4:00 AM

Canada: 3:00 AM

Croatia: 9:00 AM

Denmark: 9:00 AM

Egypt: 10:00 AM

France: 9:00 AM

Germany: 9:00 AM

Ghana: 7:00 AM

Greece: 10:00 AM

India: 12:30 PM

Indonesia: 3:00 PM

Ireland: 8:00 AM

Israel: 10:00 AM

Italy: 9:00 AM

Jamaica: 2:00 AM

Kenya: 10:00 AM

Malaysia: 3:00 PM

Mexico: 1:00 AM

Morocco: 9:00 AM

Netherlands: 9:00 AM

New Zealand: 7:00 PM

Nigeria: 8:00 AM

Norway: 9:00 AM

Philippines: 3:00 PM

Poland: 9:00 AM

Portugal: 8:00 AM

Saudi Arabia: 10:00 AM

Serbia: 9:00 AM

Singapore: 3:00 PM

South Africa: 9:00 AM

Spain: 9:00 AM

Sweden: 9:00 AM

Switzerland: 9:00 AM

UAE: 11:00 AM

UK: 8:00 AM

United States: 3:00 AM (ET)

Vietnam vs Netherlands: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Argentina, directvsports.com

Australia: Optus Sports

Belgium: RTBF Auvio Direct

Canada: TSN2, RDS App, TSN+

Croatia: Arena Sport 2 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3 MAX

Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 2, beIN Sports Premium 2

France: francetvsport

Germany: sportschau.de

Ghana: SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Greece: ANT1+

India: fan code

International: YouTube, FIFA+

Ireland: ITVX, ITV4, RTE Player

Israel: Sports 4

Kenya: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA

Mexico: ViX

Morocco: beIN Sports English 2, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Netherlands: NPO 1

New Zealand: SKY Go NZ, Sky Sport 2 NZ, Sky Sport NOW

Nigeria: SuperSport LaLiga Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Norway: V Sport 1, Viaplay Norway

Philippines: Philippines Live

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Sport TV2, Sport TV Multiscreen

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Singapore: FIFA WWC CH02, meWATCH

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Laliga, Máximo 360, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Sweden: TV10 Sweden, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: RTS Sport, TRT Sport, ORF Sport Plus

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD

United Kingdom: ITVX, ITV 4

USA: Fubo (free trial), Peacock, Foxsports.com, UNIVERSO, Fox Sports 1, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO NOW, FOX Sports App.