The 2023 CONCACAF Women’s U-20 Championship will have eight teams competing to qualify for the World Cup. Here Costa Rica U-20 will clash with Puerto Rico U-20 at Estadio Panamericano on Matchday 1. Know more about the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the game for free.

[Watch Costa Rica U-20 vs Puerto Rico U-20 online free in the US on Fubo]

Costa Rica U-20 have Mexico U-20 in group B as the favorite to advance to the semifinal, but the fight for the second place should be a fun one. This match could end up being decisive for the importance in the direct race with this opponent, so they must start well.

Puerto Rico U-20 are looking for a historic two-week stint in Santo Domingo. They might look like the team with the lowest chances, although it can be a very close competition because the first round only has three games. It’ll be a huge milestone finishing in the top 3 of the tournament considering it would be their first World Cup appearance ever at this level.

When will Costa Rica U-20 vs Puerto Rico U-20 be played?

Costa Rica U-20 will meet Puerto Rico U-20 on Matchday 1 of the 2023 CONCACAF Women’s U-20 Championship this Thursday, May 25. The game will be played at Estadio Panamericano, located in the Puerto Rico.

Costa Rica U-20 vs Puerto Rico U-20: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Costa Rica U-20 vs Puerto Rico U-20 in the US

The game between Costa Rica U-20 and Puerto Rico U-20 on Matchday 1 of the 2023 CONCACAF Women’s U-20 Championship will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. ViX is the other option.