The US Women’s National Team (USWNT) booked their ticket to the Round of 16 at the 2023 Women’s World Cup after a difficult 0-0 draw with Portugal on Tuesday. However, the Americans were also very close to the elimination after Ana Carpeta hit the post in the final moments of the game.

Of course, the expectations are high for the four-time champions. Especially, as they are trying to win their third consecutive title, something that no team ever (masculine or feminine) has ever achieved.

But the level of the USWNT hasn’t been what fans are accustomed to, as they haven’t been as dominant as in the past. They have also received harsh criticism from former player Carli Lloyd, who is now part of Fox broadcast. However, forward Lindsey Horan has shaken off the comments.

USWNT: Lindsey Horan says criticism is ‘noise’

After being asked about the criticism the team is receiving during a press conference on Tuesday, co-captain Horan said that “It’s noise. Sometimes, you know, you hear it, you see it, and sometimes it’s hard to get away from it.”

“We’re playing for these big matches. We’re playing for these big moments, these pressure cookers. And that’s what we want to be a part of. And being the US national team, we’re always going to have that. You guys always want to talk about us and we’re going to take that pressure,” she added.

The USWNT will face Sweden in the Round of 16 on Sunday, and Horan says the team will keep focus. “We’re going to go with it, but we’re going to focus on ourselves and look at everything internally and try to keep the noise out as much as possible.”