Women's World Cup 2023: Why was Delphine Cascarino not called up to the France national team?

Another bad news for France as one of the key players for the team’s attack, Delphine Cascarino, will not play in the 2023 Women’s World Cup. She joins other players such as Marie-Antoinette Katoto who will also not be playing in the tournament.

Delphine Cascarino is known in France for playing for Lyon since 2009. She is a versatile player who can play as a midfielder or a forward. This makes her a valuable asset to the team, as she can bring the ball up the field and create scoring opportunities.

France do not have many options with attacking midfielders. Without Cascarino, they will be dependent on two other experienced midfielders to provide attacking support.

Why is Delphine Cascarino not playing for the French national team?

She is another victim of ACL injuries. She was sidelined due to a knee injury in May 2023. She has not played for Lyon or the French national team since then, and there is no known return date yet.

Cascarino has 56 caps and 14 goals for the French national team. This speaks volumes about her playing style. She is a fast and strong midfielder who will be missed by the team. She will be replaced by two other experienced midfielders, Grace Geyoro, Amel Majri, and Kenza Dali.

Cascarino has been playing for the French national team since 2016. Before that, she played for five different national youth squads, from U-16 to U-23.