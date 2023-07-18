One of the most notorious absences that the Canadian team will have in this upcoming FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 is Janine Beckie. Why will the Canadian star be absent for her national team? Here we tell you the reasons why she will not be part of the squad that will play this tournament.

Janine Beckie is a synonymous of skill and determination in the world of women’s soccer. Hailing from Canada, Beckie’s journey as a professional player has been nothing short of inspiring. With her lightning-fast pace, exceptional ball control, and deadly accuracy in front of goal, she has become a force to be reckoned with.

Beckie’s contributions have been instrumental in Canada’s success, including their historic bronze medal at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. Her unwavering passion for the game and commitment to excellence make her a true role model, inspiring young athletes worldwide. Janine Beckie is undoubtedly a women’s soccer star, but unfortunately she won’t play the World Cup.

Janine Beckie out of the World Cup

The talented forward of the Portland Thorns has unfortunately suffered a setback. Janine Beckie tore a ligament in her right knee, which forced her to miss the upcoming Women’s World Cup this summer, where she was set to represent her national team, Canada.