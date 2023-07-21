Leah Williamson helped England as captain to win the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 at home in spectacular fashion. It was the greatest moment in history for the national team. As a consequence, they’re favorites to hoist the trophy at the Women’s World Cup.

England’s rebuilding process has been extraordinary thanks to coach Sarina Wiegman. She took the job after leading the Netherlands to a remarkable second place in the 2019 World Cup at France.

Now, England will share Group D with China, Denmark and Haiti. However, in a shocking turn of events, the star of Arsenal, Leah Williamson, won’t be part of the squad at the biggest tournament in soccer.

Why is Leah Williamson not playing with England at the World Cup?

Last April, Leah Williamson lived the worst moment of her career. During a match between Arsenal and Manchester United in the Women’s Super League, the defender suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament. That knee injury left her out of the World Cup.

Williamson talked about the situation on social media at the time. “Until I have the words to express my feelings properly I will struggle to verbalise them. The noise around the situation is loud and I need some quiet to let it all sink in.”

The star player of England admitted she was struggling with the situation, but promised to come back stronger. “Unfortunately, the World Cup dream is over for me and everyone will think that’s the main focus, but it’s the day to day of what I’m going through that’s the most draining of my thoughts. I had tears in my eyes and made peace with it the night it happened and since then I have been following the steps I’m told to in order to best help myself in the short and long term.”