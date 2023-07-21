The most anticipated moment of the year has come. The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup is here, and England want to leave their mark. But they’ll have to do so without Beth Mead.

For the first time in tournament history, the Women’s World Cup will have 32 nations battling it out in Australia and New Zealand for the ultimate glory. The grand final is on August 20.

The English women’s national team will make its debut against Haiti on Saturday, July 22 at 5:30 AM (ET). Its other Group D rivals will be Denmark and China. But let’s find out why Mead is not in The Lionesses’ squad.

Why is Beth Mead not playing for England in the 2023 Women’s World Cup?

Beth Mead is not playing in the 2023 Women’s World Cup for England due to injury. The Arsenal Women star ruptured her anterior cruciate ligament in the 3-2 defeat to Manchester United in November.

She was subbed off late in the game and has yet to see the field since then. Unfortunately, since these injuries usually take between six and nine months of recovery, Mead couldn’t make it on time for the World Cup. Now, she will be cheering on his country from the sidelines.