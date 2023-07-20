The USWNT want to defend their crown at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. While the team has plenty of young talented players, Alex Morgan will be once again among the most dangerous assets of the team.

The San Diego Wave captain is, probably, the most famous female soccer player in the world. She has been part of some of USA’s biggest wins, including two World Cups and the Olympic Gold Medal in 2012.

As the favorites, Morgan told Forbes “The pressure isn’t something new—it’s something we’ve had every major tournament and something we expect of ourselves as well.” But, while the US is competing for the ultimate glory, you can learn more about Morgan here.

How old is Alex Morgan?

Morgan was born on July 2, 1989, meaning she is 34 years old. She was born in San Dimas, California. She studied in Berkeley, and played for the California Golden Bears. She started her senior career at the extinct Western New York Flash, winning her first championship at 22 years old.

Alex Morgan’s family: Husband, daughter and parents

Morgan’s parents are Pamela and Michael Morgan. According to Essentially Sports, her father owned a construction business, while her mother enrolled for an MBA and attended classes to help fund her daughter’s dream of playing soccer.

Morgan married soccer player Servando Carrasco on New Year’s Eve 2014. They met at UC Berkeley where they both played soccer. They had a daughter, Charlie Elena Carrasco, was born on May 7, 2020.

How much is Alex Morgan’s net worth and salary?

Alex Morgan is one of the most-earning soccer players in the world. According to Forbes, in 2022 her salary (while unspecified if it also includes the national team) was $700,000, while she earns around $5 million due to endorsements. However, other reports state that her salary with San Diego is $250,000. Meanwhile, Celebrity Net Worth estimates that she has a net worth of around $3 million.

What are Alex Morgan’s social media accounts?

Morgan is very active on different social media platforms. You can follow her on Instagram and Twitter under the username @alexmorgan13. On Instagram, she has almost 10 million followers.

Alex Morgan’s statue

Ahead of the World Cup, Fox Sports unveiled a 19.5ft, 825lb statue of the striker. It was conceived to promote their coverage of the World Cup. It’s called Liberty Alex, as it reinterprets the design of the Statue of Liberty.

What are Alex Morgan’s awards and achievements?

Morgan has been part of one of the most-successful generations of the USWNT. She has won two World Cups (2015, 2019) and the Olympic Gold medal in 2012, as well as the Bronze Medal (2021). With Olympique Lyon she won the Champions League in 2017, and in the US, she has won the league two times.

Among her individual achievements, she won the ESPY Award as Best Athlete of the Year in 2019. She has also been finalist for the FIFA World Player of the Year award once (2012), and two-time finalists of the FIFA Best Awards.