Alisha Lehmann is an extraordinary player for Aston Villa and the national team of Switzerland. Furthermore, she is a massive celebrity on Instagram with almost 14 million followers.

Undoubtedly, Lehmann is one of the stars to watch in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. Switzerland are in Group A with New Zealand, Norway and the Philippines.

So, if you want to learn more about Alisha Lehmann and her impact on social media, this is the place to be. Check out very interesting details of the soccer sensation such as her age, partner, net worth and salary.

How old is Alisha Lehmann?

Alisha Lehmann is 24 years old. She was born on January 21, 1999. The forward played for BSC YB Frauen in Switzerland (2016-2018) before joining West Ham. Then, she went to Everton and finally signed with Aston Villa.

Who is Alisha Lehmann’s boyfriend?

Last November, Alisha Lehmann broke up with her boyfriend, Douglas Luiz. He is a famous Brazilian midfielder who plays for West Ham. According to many reports, the cause of the split might have been a calendar in which Lehmann was the star.

Alisha Lehmann: How much is her salary?

Alisha Lehmann had a $200k salary for her latest one-year contract with Aston Villa. However, that agreement has expired and a good performance on the Women’s World Cup could boost her chances to sign a major new deal.

How much is Alisha Lehmann’s net worth?

Alisha Lehmann’s net worth is approximately of $1.6 million. She has very lucrative endorsement deals with Adidas and EA Sports. On social media, her engagement is way bigger than other stars from Switzerland such as Roger Federer.

Which is the Instagram account of Alisha Lehmann?

Alisha Lehmann can be found on Instagram as @alishalehmann7 She currently has 13.7 million followers.