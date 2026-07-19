2026 FIFA World Cup Final halftime show: Funniest memes and reactions

The 2026 FIFA World Cup Final was not only about crowning a new champion, but also about delivering one of the most anticipated entertainment moments in tournament history: the halftime show.
The first-ever halftime show at a World Cup final brought together global music stars and quickly became one of the biggest talking points of the event, generating reactions from fans across the world.
After the performance ended, social media became an extension of the stadium, with supporters turning memorable moments, celebrity appearances and unexpected highlights from the show into viral memes.
Funniest memes and reactions of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final halftime show
Is Shakira to the World Cup what Mariah Carey is to Christmas?— Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) July 19, 2026
BTS and the muppets AND justin bieber at the world cup final pic.twitter.com/QSvnv3gWIR— ev (@absurdistevie) July 19, 2026
Everyone banging on about Messi and Ronaldo playing their sixth world cup. Shakira will overtake them soon.— Sid Lowe (@sidlowe) July 19, 2026
I’ve seen Ronaldinho & Ronaldo driving Madonna in a car, Ted Lasso sub on Justin Bieber and now watching miss Piggy and Kermit the wrong singing on a piano.— Conn (@ConnCFC) July 19, 2026
My head hurts
USA half-time show so bad my wife is dying from 2nd hand embarrassment which says a lot when you consider who she's married to (me)— Fredrik (@F_Edits) July 19, 2026
Thank you, Justin Bieber, for absolutely destroying the mood.— God (@TheTweetOfGod) July 19, 2026
my dad's face this whole halftime show pic.twitter.com/2WNvvlTnPw— Mads (@europemaxxed) July 19, 2026
fifa world cup… this better be your FIRST and LAST halftime show ever 😭 pic.twitter.com/63sA8lXOp1— arianators wildin (@arianatorswildt) July 19, 2026
Shakira genuinely doesn’t age. Looks like she did 16 years ago for Waka Wakan— Sean (@SeanDOlfc) July 19, 2026
The half-time show is awful.— Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) July 19, 2026
America must never host the World Cup again.
Madonna even brought out Ronaldo and Ronaldinho as props.
they turned the World Cup final into a summer Super Bowl 😬— Tom Warren (@tomwarren) July 19, 2026
I’m not a BTS fan but these guys know how to put on a performance. Night and day compared to that Madonna slop.— BeatinTheBookie.com®️ (@BeatinTheBookie) July 19, 2026
POV: me and my guys waiting for the second half of the FIFA World Cup final while enjoying the halftime show pic.twitter.com/wHT4x21wBA— PRIME 7 (@PRIME07_) July 19, 2026
bruh bts are not real people, they have the most ridiculously varied schedule like wtf dym i WAKE UP TO THE NEWS OF THEM PERFORMING AT THE FIFA WORLD CUP FINAL HALFTIME SHOW pic.twitter.com/lzafNOIRch— haya (@pjmshobie1318) May 14, 2026
NFL Superbowl Halftime Show >>> Fifa World Cup Final Halftime Show— Vicky (@DirecCarmen) July 19, 2026
The first FIFA World Cup Final Halftime show was good. #FIFAWorldCup— Maurice (@mphoenixempire) July 19, 2026
Had mixed thoughts about FIFA introducing a World Cup final halftime show. Turns out it’s wonderful , great performances all round.— Phillip (@phillipsiwila) July 19, 2026
Terrible song choice from Justin Bieber, could have won me over on the whole half time show thing if he sang Beauty And A Beat— Luke🇮🇪 (@_CFCLuke) July 19, 2026