2026 FIFA World Cup Final halftime show: Funniest memes and reactions

2026 FIFA World Cup Final halftime show memes and reactions took over social media after the highly anticipated performance, as fans shared their funniest takes, viral moments and unexpected responses from soccer’s biggest day.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup Final was not only about crowning a new champion, but also about delivering one of the most anticipated entertainment moments in tournament history: the halftime show.

The first-ever halftime show at a World Cup final brought together global music stars and quickly became one of the biggest talking points of the event, generating reactions from fans across the world.

After the performance ended, social media became an extension of the stadium, with supporters turning memorable moments, celebrity appearances and unexpected highlights from the show into viral memes.

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Funniest memes and reactions of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final halftime show

Is Shakira to the World Cup what Mariah Carey is to Christmas? — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) July 19, 2026

BTS and the muppets AND justin bieber at the world cup final pic.twitter.com/QSvnv3gWIR — ev (@absurdistevie) July 19, 2026

Everyone banging on about Messi and Ronaldo playing their sixth world cup. Shakira will overtake them soon. — Sid Lowe (@sidlowe) July 19, 2026

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I’ve seen Ronaldinho & Ronaldo driving Madonna in a car, Ted Lasso sub on Justin Bieber and now watching miss Piggy and Kermit the wrong singing on a piano.



My head hurts — Conn (@ConnCFC) July 19, 2026

USA half-time show so bad my wife is dying from 2nd hand embarrassment which says a lot when you consider who she's married to (me) — Fredrik (@F_Edits) July 19, 2026

Thank you, Justin Bieber, for absolutely destroying the mood. — God (@TheTweetOfGod) July 19, 2026

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my dad's face this whole halftime show pic.twitter.com/2WNvvlTnPw — Mads (@europemaxxed) July 19, 2026

fifa world cup… this better be your FIRST and LAST halftime show ever 😭 pic.twitter.com/63sA8lXOp1 — arianators wildin (@arianatorswildt) July 19, 2026

Shakira genuinely doesn’t age. Looks like she did 16 years ago for Waka Wakan — Sean (@SeanDOlfc) July 19, 2026

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The half-time show is awful.

America must never host the World Cup again.



Madonna even brought out Ronaldo and Ronaldinho as props. — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) July 19, 2026

they turned the World Cup final into a summer Super Bowl 😬 — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) July 19, 2026

I’m not a BTS fan but these guys know how to put on a performance. Night and day compared to that Madonna slop. — BeatinTheBookie.com®️ (@BeatinTheBookie) July 19, 2026

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POV: me and my guys waiting for the second half of the FIFA World Cup final while enjoying the halftime show pic.twitter.com/wHT4x21wBA — PRIME 7 (@PRIME07_) July 19, 2026

bruh bts are not real people, they have the most ridiculously varied schedule like wtf dym i WAKE UP TO THE NEWS OF THEM PERFORMING AT THE FIFA WORLD CUP FINAL HALFTIME SHOW pic.twitter.com/lzafNOIRch — haya (@pjmshobie1318) May 14, 2026

NFL Superbowl Halftime Show >>> Fifa World Cup Final Halftime Show — Vicky (@DirecCarmen) July 19, 2026

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The first FIFA World Cup Final Halftime show was good. #FIFAWorldCup — Maurice (@mphoenixempire) July 19, 2026

Had mixed thoughts about FIFA introducing a World Cup final halftime show. Turns out it’s wonderful , great performances all round. — Phillip (@phillipsiwila) July 19, 2026

Terrible song choice from Justin Bieber, could have won me over on the whole half time show thing if he sang Beauty And A Beat — Luke🇮🇪 (@_CFCLuke) July 19, 2026