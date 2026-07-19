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2026 FIFA World Cup Final halftime show: Funniest memes and reactions

2026 FIFA World Cup Final halftime show memes and reactions took over social media after the highly anticipated performance, as fans shared their funniest takes, viral moments and unexpected responses from soccer’s biggest day.

Ronaldinho, Madonna and Ronaldo perform during the Topps Final Halftime Show in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final match
© Carl Recine/Getty ImagesRonaldinho, Madonna and Ronaldo perform during the Topps Final Halftime Show in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final match

The 2026 FIFA World Cup Final was not only about crowning a new champion, but also about delivering one of the most anticipated entertainment moments in tournament history: the halftime show.

The first-ever halftime show at a World Cup final brought together global music stars and quickly became one of the biggest talking points of the event, generating reactions from fans across the world.

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After the performance ended, social media became an extension of the stadium, with supporters turning memorable moments, celebrity appearances and unexpected highlights from the show into viral memes.

Funniest memes and reactions of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final halftime show

Ariadna Pinheiro
Ariadna Pinheiro
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