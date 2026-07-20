Enzo Fernandez reflects on Argentina’s 2026 World Cup run after red card in loss to Spain

Argentina suffered a tough loss against Spain in the 2026 World Cup final, where one of the defining moments was the regulation-time ejection of Enzo Fernandez. His red card left his teammates short-handed, but the midfielder stepped forward to address the situation in a post on social media.

On Monday, Fernandez highlighted the Albiceleste’s effort throughout the World Cup, emphasizing that they “always stepped up” and competed to the maximum. “When time passes, you understand that there is something much bigger than a result,” Fernandez expressed via his Instagram profile.

The midfielder, sent off near the end of regulation time during Argentina’s 1-0 loss to Spain, which also ended in a brawl, did not refer to the red card itself. “For years this group has represented in the best way,” Fernandez added. “It teaches that competing is not just about winning, but about leaving everything for the shirt, and never dropping your hands.”

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Enzo’s pride

Fernandez has consistently demonstrated his commitment when playing for Argentina, acting as one of the players who brings the most passion and energy while delivering key appearances for the national team. He expressed his pride in “being part of this group that always stepped up, that competed to the maximum, and that defended these colors with pride, humility, and commitment.”

Referee Slavko Vincic shows a red card to Enzo Fernandez #24 of Argentina.

“I want to thank all the Argentine fans. Thank you for always being there, for accompanying us in every match, for the affection, for the unconditional support, and for making us feel at home anywhere in the world,” the Chelsea player added. “Wearing my country’s shirt is the greatest honor of my career, and I will continue giving everything every time I get to defend it.”

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Fernandez, along with the rest of the squad, chose not to speak in the mixed zone at New York/New Jersey Stadium following the match against Spain. However, on the afternoon of July 20, he broke his silence on social media, signaling the deep pain stemming from the final loss.

What did Lionel Scaloni say about Enzo Fernandez’s red card?

During the post-match press conference, head coach Lionel Scaloni was asked about the red card, responding that from his point of view, the referee could have avoided issuing the first yellow.

“I think the referee could have avoided the first yellow card to Enzo Fernandez,” Scaloni stated. “Logically, it’s a World Cup final, and I think there are things that could be avoided, but that’s it; there are no reproaches.”