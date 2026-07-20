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Lionel Messi falls behind Mbappe, Olise, and Bellingham in latest FIFA Power Rankings

French players dominate the latest Power Rankings update, leaving Lionel Messi slightly behind.

Messi after losing World Cup
© Getty ImagesMessi after losing World Cup

Lionel Messi slipped slightly in FIFA’s latest Power Rankings following the 2026 World Cup. Michael Olise topped the Argentine star in creativity, while Kylian Mbappe took the number one spot in attacking metrics.

FIFA takes these rankings seriously. Up first are the attacking stats, where Mbappé posted a 9.12 rating and snagged the Golden Boot, even without playing in the World Cup Final. Messi finished third in those standings, trailing Jude Bellingham.

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Creativity is another key category in the rankings. Olise grabbed top honors with an 8.29 rating, edging out Messi’s 8.26. The top 10 is dominated by French, Spanish, and English players, alongside Jeremy Doku and Mexico‘s Roberto Alvarado sitting at number 10.

The post-world cup FIFA power rankings

Messi’s overall position isn’t bad for a veteran nearing retirement. Players like Bellingham surpassed him in attacking thanks to strong tournament runs; England playing in the third-place match gave Bellingham an extra game to pad his numbers.

Messi and Bellingham during the 2026 World Cup (Getty Images)

Messi and Bellingham during the 2026 World Cup (Getty Images)

RankAttacking RankingsScore
#1Kylian Mbappé9.12
#2Jude Bellingham8.29
#3Lionel Messi8.06
#4Erling Haaland7.55
#5Ousmane Dembélé7.21
#6Charles De Ketelaere7.12
#7Vinicius Junior6.99
#8Julian Quinones6.86
#9Johan Manzambi6.85
#10Harry Kane6.73
FIFA.com Data
See also

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What pushed Olise to the top spot in creativity was his assist total, helping propel France through the bracket. He racked up seven assists during the World Cup, placing him ahead of both Messi and Mbappe.

RankCreativity RankingsScore
#1Michael Olise8.29
#2Lionel Messi8.26
#3Kylian Mbappé7.84
#4Jeremy Doku7.64
#5Lamine Yamal7.47
#6Anthony Gordon7.42
#7Marcus Rashford7.28
#8Alex Baena7.14
#9Dani Olmo7.14
#10Roberto Alvarado7.14
FIFA.com Data

Rodri also deserves a nod. He isn’t a flashy attacker like Messi or Mbappe, but he was vital to Spain’s backline alongside four of his teammates. He leads the defensive rankings with an 8.23 rating, with Pau Cubarsi, Pedro Porro, and Aymeric Laporte joining him in the top four.

RankDefense RankingsScore
#1Rodri8.23
#2Pau Cubarsí7.60
#3Pedro Porro7.59
#4Aymeric Laporte7.14
#5Luc de Fougerolles7.11
#6Cristian Romero7.08
#7Pedri6.96
#8Davinson Sánchez6.89
#9Dayot Upamecano6.83
#10Aurélien Tchouaméni6.81
FIFA.com Data

While fans use post-World Cup power rankings for debate, the industry views them as a data-driven snapshot of tournament performance. Beyond individual prestige, a standout placement in these rankings can directly influence a player’s transfer value, contract negotiations, and career trajectory.

Richard Tovar
Richard Tovar
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