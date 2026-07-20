Lionel Messi falls behind Mbappe, Olise, and Bellingham in latest FIFA Power Rankings

Lionel Messi slipped slightly in FIFA’s latest Power Rankings following the 2026 World Cup. Michael Olise topped the Argentine star in creativity, while Kylian Mbappe took the number one spot in attacking metrics.

FIFA takes these rankings seriously. Up first are the attacking stats, where Mbappé posted a 9.12 rating and snagged the Golden Boot, even without playing in the World Cup Final. Messi finished third in those standings, trailing Jude Bellingham.

Creativity is another key category in the rankings. Olise grabbed top honors with an 8.29 rating, edging out Messi’s 8.26. The top 10 is dominated by French, Spanish, and English players, alongside Jeremy Doku and Mexico‘s Roberto Alvarado sitting at number 10.

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The post-world cup FIFA power rankings

Messi’s overall position isn’t bad for a veteran nearing retirement. Players like Bellingham surpassed him in attacking thanks to strong tournament runs; England playing in the third-place match gave Bellingham an extra game to pad his numbers.

Messi and Bellingham during the 2026 World Cup (Getty Images)

Rank Attacking Rankings Score #1 Kylian Mbappé 9.12 #2 Jude Bellingham 8.29 #3 Lionel Messi 8.06 #4 Erling Haaland 7.55 #5 Ousmane Dembélé 7.21 #6 Charles De Ketelaere 7.12 #7 Vinicius Junior 6.99 #8 Julian Quinones 6.86 #9 Johan Manzambi 6.85 #10 Harry Kane 6.73 FIFA.com Data

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What pushed Olise to the top spot in creativity was his assist total, helping propel France through the bracket. He racked up seven assists during the World Cup, placing him ahead of both Messi and Mbappe.

Rank Creativity Rankings Score #1 Michael Olise 8.29 #2 Lionel Messi 8.26 #3 Kylian Mbappé 7.84 #4 Jeremy Doku 7.64 #5 Lamine Yamal 7.47 #6 Anthony Gordon 7.42 #7 Marcus Rashford 7.28 #8 Alex Baena 7.14 #9 Dani Olmo 7.14 #10 Roberto Alvarado 7.14 FIFA.com Data

Rodri also deserves a nod. He isn’t a flashy attacker like Messi or Mbappe, but he was vital to Spain’s backline alongside four of his teammates. He leads the defensive rankings with an 8.23 rating, with Pau Cubarsi, Pedro Porro, and Aymeric Laporte joining him in the top four.

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Rank Defense Rankings Score #1 Rodri 8.23 #2 Pau Cubarsí 7.60 #3 Pedro Porro 7.59 #4 Aymeric Laporte 7.14 #5 Luc de Fougerolles 7.11 #6 Cristian Romero 7.08 #7 Pedri 6.96 #8 Davinson Sánchez 6.89 #9 Dayot Upamecano 6.83 #10 Aurélien Tchouaméni 6.81 FIFA.com Data

While fans use post-World Cup power rankings for debate, the industry views them as a data-driven snapshot of tournament performance. Beyond individual prestige, a standout placement in these rankings can directly influence a player’s transfer value, contract negotiations, and career trajectory.