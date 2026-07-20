Seahawks suffer concerning blow as Super Bowl-winning star S Nick Emmanwori is placed on PUP list

The Seattle Seahawks are not sure that star safety Nick Emmanwori will be able to start the season for them.

The Seattle Seahawks want to go back-to-back as they defend their Super Bowl title in the upcoming NFL season. However, they are facing an uphill battle in the defensive side, as star safety Nick Emmanwori is placed on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list.

Emmanwori is not the only one, as running back Kenny McIntosh and cornerback Tyrone Broden were also placed on the PUP list. Still, they are eligible to come off the list at any time.

Emmanwori is the most worrisome, as he is dealing with and undisclosed injury. The young safety was stellar during the 2025 NFL season and instrumental for the Seahawks to achieve Super Bowl glory. In fact, he was a key part of a now historic defensive unit.

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PUP list is concerning but not definitive yet

Being placed on the PUP list during training camp is not the end of the road. They can come back at any time the team deems it properly. However, it’s after cutdowns where being on the PUP list is actually a huge blow.

An NFL Coordinator on Seahawks S Nick Emmanwori:



"He has major upside. He's so impressive for where he is at such a young age. He's got all the physical measurables." pic.twitter.com/074ZZgZJwd — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) July 16, 2026

After cutdowns, being on the PUP list means you will miss the first four games of the season no matter what. Hence, Emmanwori, as well as Broden and McIntosh are in a race against time to recover.

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Emmanwori stats in 2025 NFL season