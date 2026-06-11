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2026 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony in Mexico: Memes and funniest reactions

The 2026 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony in Mexico had fans talking long before kickoff. From viral jokes to unforgettable posts, social media wasted no time turning the spectacle into meme material.

Performers dance during the Opening Ceremony ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A match
© Luke Hales/Getty ImagesPerformers dance during the Opening Ceremony ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A match

The 2026 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony in Mexico delivered exactly what fans expected from soccer’s biggest stage: star power with artists like Mana and Belinda with Los Angeles Azules, emotional tributes and unforgettable visuals.

But while FIFA was busy launching the tournament in front of a global audience at Mexico City Stadium (Estadio Azteca), social media users were staging a spectacle of their own, transforming nearly every moment into meme-worthy content.

From Shakira‘s highly anticipated appearance and Burna Boy‘s performance to the elaborate staging and crowd reactions, viewers on X, TikTok and Instagram wasted no time sharing jokes and hot takes.

Memes and reactions of the 2026 World Cup opening ceremony

Ariadna Pinheiro
Ariadna Pinheiro
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