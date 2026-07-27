Where are the Pittsburgh Steelers spending training camp in 2026? Key dates and more

As the Pittsburgh Steelers gear up for the 2026 NFL season, training camp marks the first major step toward Week 1. From important dates to fan events and preseason preparations, here's everything surrounding this year's summer schedule.

The road to the 2026 NFL season begins in familiar surroundings for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Once again, they will hold their annual training camp at Saint Vincent College, continuing one of the longest-running summer traditions.

Players are scheduled to report on July 28, with the first public practice taking place the following day as preparations for a new campaign officially get underway. The 2026 schedule includes multiple open practices.

Training camp will offer the first extended look at the Steelers under new head coach Mike McCarthy, with roster battles, scheme adjustments and veteran leadership all expected to shape the team’s preseason.

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Where is the Pittsburgh Steelers’ training camp in 2026?

The Pittsburgh Steelers are holding their 2026 training camp at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pennsylvania. The team returns to its longtime summer home for the 59th edition of camp at the college.

DK Metcalf #4 of the Pittsburgh Steelers in action during Minicamp (Source: Justin Berl/Getty Images)

Located about 40 miles east of Pittsburgh, Saint Vincent College has hosted the them for decades and remains a favorite among fans because of its intimate setting. Supporters travel to Latrobe every summer to watch practices up close.

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The partnership between the Steelers and Saint Vincent dates back to 1966, interrupted only during the pandemic years before returning in 2022. This year’s camp also marks the beginning of a new era for the franchise.

It will be the first training camp since 2007 without Mike Tomlin serving as head coach, as Pittsburgh begins its first full preseason under Mike McCarthy. The coaching change adds even more intrigue to practices.

What are the key dates for the Steelers’ 2026 training camp?

The Steelers’ 2026 training camp officially begins on July 28, when all players report to Saint Vincent College. Public practices start the following day and continue through August 17, giving fans nearly three weeks to watch the team.

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Among the most important milestones is the first padded practice on Monday, August 3. That session typically marks the beginning of more physical work, allowing coaches to properly evaluate the offensive and defensive lines.

Another fan favorite is Friday Night Lights, scheduled for Saturday, August 8, at Latrobe Memorial Stadium. Unlike the daytime sessions held on campus, this evening practice creates a game-like atmosphere.

Unlike some NFL clubs, the Steelers are not scheduled to hold joint practices with another team before the preseason. Instead, McCarthy and his staff will rely on their own practice schedule before the exhibition opener.

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