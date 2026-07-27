NY Giants DC Dennard Wilson gives John Harbaugh more options to build a strong team for the 2026 NFL season

The New York Giants will not only have John Harbaugh as their new head coach, but also Dennard Wilson as their new defensive coordinator for the 2026 NFL season.

There is a sense of change in the air in East Rutherford. New faces have arrived, while others will no longer be part of the New York Giants‘ plans, such as Cam Jordan, who was recently released. John Harbaugh‘s offense is expected to be among the league’s best, but Dennard Wilson also knows he has the strength and physicality on defense to pursue major goals in the 2026 NFL season.

“Tough, big, physical, fast, and unapologetic,” the new defensive coordinator recently answered to The New York Post when asked what fans can expect from his unit starting in Week 1.

Despite the losses that could have represented a major setback, Kayvon Thibodeaux is now viewed as the new leader of the locker room for the Big Blue. Undoubtedly, the Giants have one of the toughest linebacker groups in the National Conference.

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Wilson will have the difficult task of rebuilding a defense that finished 26th in points allowed and 28th in yards allowed. There is plenty of confidence, and the DC himself expects to further maximize the talent he has on his roster.

Brian Burns #0,Abdul Carter #51 and Darius Alexander #91 of the New York Giants.

Dennard Wilson’s approach in these new Giants

Dennard Wilson brings an aggressive, physical scheme centered on heavy press coverage to the New York Giants. Having served as the Tennessee Titans’ Defensive Coordinator in 2025, Wilson’s unit posted a challenging 3–14 record while allowing 28.1 points per game (28th in the NFL), yet his front-seven scheme proved effective at creating pressure.

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Under his tutelage, the 2025 Titans ranked in the top 10 in sacks per pass attempt with an 8.2% rate—their highest mark since 2005—and developed star defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons into a First-Team All-Pro with a career-high 11.0 sacks and 17 tackles for loss. Wilson will look to translate that high-octane pass rush and tight secondary coverage into a more complete, disciplined unit in New York.

Wilson already values the talent he has on the roster

The fact that John Harbaugh brought Dennard Wilson with him to the Big Apple means he needed someone who could turn his secondary into a strength. The new DC has Deonte Banks as one of his key pieces in that area of the gridiron, and he believes he can have a great season after his preparation.

“I think he had a helluva offseason. Tae has been one of those guys that’s kind of been running to coaching. He’s not running away from it. He’s in a different headspace,” Wilson said. “I think he’s enjoying the scheme. I think the players want to see him have success. We as coaches want him to be the best version of him.

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“To me it’s not living up to the first[-round] pick. It’s about him being the best player he can be. He knows that we’re invested him, just like all the other players. He has a new opportunity, and he has to make the best of his opportunity.”

Deonte Banks #2 of the New York Giants runs with the ball.

The Giants’ bets

In the 2026 NFL Draft, the New York Giants landed major talent in the top 10 by drafting Ohio State linebacker Arvell Reese at No. 5 and Miami offensive lineman Francis “Sisi” Mauigoa at No. 10. Reese is expected to step in as an immediate Day 1 starter, giving the defense a dynamic, high-upside weapon alongside Tremaine Edmunds.

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On the other hand, while Mauigoa possesses elite physical traits, he is not penciled in as a guaranteed starter right away; he will need to earn his snaps as the coaching staff looks to transition him inside to guard on the offensive line.