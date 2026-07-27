Why does Bill Simmons think LeBron James’ 76ers could end like the 2012 Lakers?

It's a bold prediction from Bill Simmons for LeBron James, who has yet to even step on the court for the Philadelphia 76ers.

Ever since LeBron James his intention to play in Philadelphia, analysts have been trying to figure out what the 76ers will look like with the legendary veteran in the fold. Now, Bill Simmons has weighed in with a bold prediction: this team could crash and burn just like the Lakers did over a decade ago.

“There’s 2012 Lakers potential where this looks awesome on paper… You have LeBron who’s 41… Embiid, who never plays. And Jaylen Brown on a new team trying to fit his way. There’s an unhappy version of this,” Simmons said on his podcast.

Simmons’ quote quickly went viral, with Yahoo Sports picking up the story. It isn’t just a hot take, it’s a stark warning of how wrong things could go for James in Philadelphia, where even figures like Magic Johnson are wondering how the Sixers will adapt to a 41-year-old superstar.

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Why is Simmons comparing the Sixers to the 2012 Lakers?

In the summer of 2012, the Lakers added two-time MVP Steve Nash and prime defensive powerhouse Dwight Howard to a core that already featured Kobe Bryant, Pau Gasol, and Metta World Peace. Sports Illustrated famously featured them on the cover with the headline, “NOW THIS IS GOING TO BE FUN.” They were instant championship favorites.

Morris, Bryant and Nash during the 2012 season (Getty Images)

But it wasn’t just on-court friction. The 2012 Lakers were plagued by coaching drama. Head coach Mike Brown was fired after a 1–4 start. Instead of bringing back Phil Jackson, the clear favorite of fans and players alike, management hired Mike D’Antoni, whose fast-paced system clashed with an aging, heavy frontcourt.

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Simmons isn’t alone in his skepticism. Former NBA shooter Danny Green noted that stacking a roster won’t solidify James as the GOAT. Critics argue that pairing Embiid with the former Laker could create a volatile dynamic. With so many big personalities on one team, a single injury, much like Steve Nash’s in 2012, could instantly derail Philadelphia’s season.

How the 76ers can avoid the 2012 Lakers’ fate

Philadelphia can’t afford to play desperate basketball in January or February. With LeBron James turning 41 and Joel Embiid’s extensive injury history, Nick Nurse has to treat the regular season like a marathon.

Prioritizing rest, monitoring minutes, and letting younger legs like Tyrese Maxey handle the night-to-night scoring load through the winter will be critical to ensuring their superstars reach April healthy.