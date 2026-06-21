2026 World Cup: What is an own goal in soccer and who gets credit for them?

No team wants to concede an own goal, it is practically one of the worst things that can happen to a squad. However, the team on the receiving end is more than happy to take the help at the 2026 World Cup.

Own goals at the 2026 World Cup work just like in any other soccer tournament. When a team accidentally puts the ball into their own net, they hand a free goal to the opposing side, a total nightmare for any goalkeeper.

The first own goal of the 2026 edition went to Damian Bobadilla during a match against the United States. That goal was the first of the game for the USMNT, helping them take an early lead in a match they ultimately won 4-1.

The rule on own goals is much clearer than other soccer regulations. For instance, the offside rule tends to be way more complicated to understand. But when a defender deflects the ball into their own net, there is nothing left to do but watch the other team celebrate a goal they didn’t even score themselves.

Advertisement

Who gets credit for the own goal?

If an attacker like Cristiano Ronaldo takes a shot and it takes a slight deflection off a defender before hitting the back of the net, that goal will likely be credited to Ronaldo. While some stats websites might list it as an own goal, others give it to the player who took the shot.

The own goal looked so deliberate and cleanly constructed I couldn’t resist the urge to look into Australia’s Cameron Burgess.



And lol and behold, turns out this guy has been directly involved in a ridiculous collection of own goals over the last few months



When you watch the… pic.twitter.com/xXm9b7Cs7r — nebuchadnezzar (@chrismyka015) June 19, 2026

As long as the initial shot was on target, official statistics from FIFA and other governing bodies will usually award the goal to the attacker rather than the defender who deflected it.

Advertisement

World Cup own goal records

The history books are full of own goals, but a few records stand out. Manuel Rosas of Mexico holds the unfortunate title of scoring the first-ever World Cup own goal, which happened during a 3-0 group stage loss to Chile back in 1930.

On the flip side, France went 74 consecutive games without conceding an own goal, a remarkable streak that shows just how focused and precise their defenders are. France also holds the record for the most own goals heavily tipping in their favor, benefiting from six of them over the years.

Several World Cup tournaments have wrapped up without a single own goal, including 1930, 1950, 1958, 1962, and 1990. Conversely, the 2018 World Cup saw the highest tally in tournament history, with a staggering 18 own goals scored.