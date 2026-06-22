Norway’s FIFA ranking updated for 2026 World Cup game vs Senegal

Norway had a strong 2026 World Cup debut so how did that impact its ranking ahead of its game against Senegal?

Norway are coming off a 4-1 win over Iraq in their 2026 World Cup debut as they take on Senegal in a crucial Group I match. Thanks to their strong tournament debut, Norway moved up four spots in the FIFA rankings. However, a win, tie or loss against Senegal today could affect their position.

Norway currently are ranked in 27th in the FIFA World Rankings. The Vikings now have 1577.18 points and a win vs. Senegal would do wonders to keep climbing towards the all-coveted top 20.

Senegal won’t be an easy fit. In fact, this might be a very tough game for Norway to win. However, it’s in Norway’s best interest to add three points ahead of the must-watch game vs. France.

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Norway’s FIFA ranking history

Norway’s highest-ever standing was second in the world in October 1993 and July-August 1995. That national team was starred Rune Bratseth, Erik Mykland, Kjetil Rekdal, and Erik Thorstvedt.

Patrick Berg #6 of Norway

Meanwhile, their lowest point was 88th in July 2017. Hence, right now Norway are in the middle of their best and worth position. However, the fact is that this version of Norway is scarier than what their ranking currently is.

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Norway’s last five games

Norway has lost once, tied twice, and won twice in its last five games. However, three of them were pre-World Cup friendlies. Norway was stellar in the qualifiers, winning all eight games.