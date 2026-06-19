2026 World Cup: What is a clean sheet in soccer?

Soccer terminology features plenty of words and phrases that can be tough to grasp, but "clean sheet" is one of the easiest to understand, and it has already been a frequent sight at the 2026 World Cup.

The first clean sheet of the 2026 World Cup came during the match between Mexico and South Africa. The Mexicans won 2-0, and by keeping a shutout, goalkeeper Raul Rangel earned his first clean sheet of the tournament. He repeated the feat in the second match, pulling off the exact same result against South Korea.

While goalkeepers get the credit for a clean sheet, a team’s defense plays a crucial role by limiting dangerous attacks that could lead to goals. Good communication between the backline and the keeper is essential. One effective strategy is maintaining a tight defensive line to trap opponents offside.

The origin of the phrase “clean sheet” dates back to the early days of sports journalism, long before digital scoreboards existed. Reporters back then tracked stats in notebooks or on white sheets of paper. If a team failed to score, their opponent’s side of the stat sheet was left completely clean.

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The first clean sheet in history

The United States actually holds a spot in soccer history as part of the first-ever World Cup clean sheet, which happened when the USMNT won 3-0 against Belgium. It was one of the most defensively sound games in USMNT history, with Jimmy Douglas between the posts.

Jimmy Douglas illustration from its original photo, photographer unknown. (Made with Gemini AI).

Fast forward to the 2026 World Cup, where a massive upset caught everyone’s attention: Cape Verde held Spain to a 0-0 draw. Their 40-year-old goalkeeper, Vozinha, pulled off the unthinkable against one of the most dangerous teams in the tournament.

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Keepers with the most clean sheets

When looking at soccer history as a whole, a few legendary shot-stoppers stand out for their incredible longevity. Former Spain captain Iker Casillas holds the record for the most international clean sheets, famously earning 103 shutouts for his country.

In club soccer, former Chelsea and Arsenal icon Petr Cech holds the English Premier League record with an astonishing 202 clean sheets. His flawless positioning and consistency remain the gold standard for modern keepers.