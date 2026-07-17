All the Golden Boot winners in FIFA World Cup history by year

The FIFA World Cup is one of the toughest tournaments in the world, so if a player wins the Golden Boot, it means he was able to score against elite competition.

To win the FIFA World Cup Golden Boot, a player must score more than every other player in the tournament. This means the goalscoring form must be elite as it’s a very intense, hard-fought span of games.

Winning the World Cup Golden Boot is something that etches winners in the history books. It gives a lot of prestige. However, there are times where the winner is not a sure-fire name, and surging stars made their identities known to the world.

In previous editions, we’ve seen many players compete for the right to win the Golden Boot up until the very end of the tournament. Needless to say, the furthest a team goes, the best chances for its players to win this, as more games are played.

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List of World Cup Golden Boot winners

Year Player Country Goals Scored 1930 Guillermo Stabile Argentina 8 1934 Oldrich Nejedly Czechoslovakia 5 1938 Leonidas Brazil 7 1950 Ademir Brazil 9 1954 Sandor Kocsis Hungary 11 1958 Just Fontaine France 13 1962 Florian Albert

Valentin Ivanov

Garrincha

Vava

Drazan Jerkovic

Leonel Sanchez Hungary

Soviet Union

Brazil

Brazil

Yugoslavia

Chile 4 (6-way tie) 1966 Eusebio Portugal 9 1970 Gerd Muller West Germany 10 1974 Grzegorz Lato Poland 7 1978 Mario Kempes Argentina 6 1982 Paolo Rossi Italy 6 1986 Gary Lineker England 6 1990 Salvatore Schillaci Italy 6 1994 Oleg Salenko

Hristo Stoichkov Russia

Bulgaria 6 (shared) 1998 Davor Suker Croatia 6 2002 Ronaldo Brazil 8 2006 Miroslav Klose Germany 5 2010 Thomas Müller Germany 5 (won on assist tiebreaker) 2014 James Rodríguez Colombia 6 2018 Harry Kane England 6 2022 Kylian Mbappé France 8

What are the tiebreakers to win the Golden Boot?

The award automatically goes to the player who scores the most total goals over the entire tournament. Every goal scored during normal regulation time and any goals scored during 30-minute extra-time periods count towards the total tally.

The first tiebreaker is total assists. If two or more players finish the tournament tied with the exact same number of goals, the winner is determined by official assists. The player who has set up more goals for their teammates wins the award.

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Then, the second tiebreaker goes into minutes played. If players remain completely tied on both goals and assists, FIFA turns to efficiency on the pitch. The Golden Boot is awarded to the player who accumulated fewer total minutes played throughout the tournament. Essentially, the player who scored their goals in less time on the pitch is rewarded for superior efficiency.