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All the Golden Boot winners in FIFA World Cup history by year

The FIFA World Cup is one of the toughest tournaments in the world, so if a player wins the Golden Boot, it means he was able to score against elite competition.

Kylian Mbappe of France poses with the adidas Golden Boot trophy
© Dan Mullan/Getty ImagesKylian Mbappe of France poses with the adidas Golden Boot trophy

To win the FIFA World Cup Golden Boot, a player must score more than every other player in the tournament. This means the goalscoring form must be elite as it’s a very intense, hard-fought span of games.

Winning the World Cup Golden Boot is something that etches winners in the history books. It gives a lot of prestige. However, there are times where the winner is not a sure-fire name, and surging stars made their identities known to the world.

In previous editions, we’ve seen many players compete for the right to win the Golden Boot up until the very end of the tournament. Needless to say, the furthest a team goes, the best chances for its players to win this, as more games are played.

List of World Cup Golden Boot winners

YearPlayerCountryGoals Scored
1930Guillermo StabileArgentina8
1934Oldrich NejedlyCzechoslovakia5
1938LeonidasBrazil7
1950AdemirBrazil9
1954Sandor KocsisHungary11
1958Just FontaineFrance13
1962Florian Albert
Valentin Ivanov
Garrincha
Vava
Drazan Jerkovic
Leonel Sanchez		Hungary
Soviet Union
Brazil
Brazil
Yugoslavia
Chile		4 (6-way tie)
1966EusebioPortugal9
1970Gerd MullerWest Germany10
1974Grzegorz LatoPoland7
1978Mario KempesArgentina6
1982Paolo RossiItaly6
1986Gary LinekerEngland6
1990Salvatore SchillaciItaly6
1994Oleg Salenko
Hristo Stoichkov		Russia
Bulgaria		6 (shared)
1998Davor SukerCroatia6
2002RonaldoBrazil8
2006Miroslav KloseGermany5
2010Thomas MüllerGermany5 (won on assist tiebreaker)
2014James RodríguezColombia6
2018Harry KaneEngland6
2022Kylian MbappéFrance8

What are the tiebreakers to win the Golden Boot?

The award automatically goes to the player who scores the most total goals over the entire tournament. Every goal scored during normal regulation time and any goals scored during 30-minute extra-time periods count towards the total tally.

See also

Spain vs Argentina: Has 2026 World Cup final been postponed?

The first tiebreaker is total assists. If two or more players finish the tournament tied with the exact same number of goals, the winner is determined by official assists. The player who has set up more goals for their teammates wins the award.

Then, the second tiebreaker goes into minutes played. If players remain completely tied on both goals and assists, FIFA turns to efficiency on the pitch. The Golden Boot is awarded to the player who accumulated fewer total minutes played throughout the tournament. Essentially, the player who scored their goals in less time on the pitch is rewarded for superior efficiency.

Bruno Milano
Bruno Milano
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