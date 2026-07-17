All the Golden Boot winners in FIFA World Cup history by year

To win the FIFA World Cup Golden Boot, a player must score more than every other player in the tournament. This means the goalscoring form must be elite as it’s a very intense, hard-fought span of games.
Winning the World Cup Golden Boot is something that etches winners in the history books. It gives a lot of prestige. However, there are times where the winner is not a sure-fire name, and surging stars made their identities known to the world.
In previous editions, we’ve seen many players compete for the right to win the Golden Boot up until the very end of the tournament. Needless to say, the furthest a team goes, the best chances for its players to win this, as more games are played.
List of World Cup Golden Boot winners
|Year
|Player
|Country
|Goals Scored
|1930
|Guillermo Stabile
|Argentina
|8
|1934
|Oldrich Nejedly
|Czechoslovakia
|5
|1938
|Leonidas
|Brazil
|7
|1950
|Ademir
|Brazil
|9
|1954
|Sandor Kocsis
|Hungary
|11
|1958
|Just Fontaine
|France
|13
|1962
|Florian Albert
Valentin Ivanov
Garrincha
Vava
Drazan Jerkovic
Leonel Sanchez
|Hungary
Soviet Union
Brazil
Brazil
Yugoslavia
Chile
|4 (6-way tie)
|1966
|Eusebio
|Portugal
|9
|1970
|Gerd Muller
|West Germany
|10
|1974
|Grzegorz Lato
|Poland
|7
|1978
|Mario Kempes
|Argentina
|6
|1982
|Paolo Rossi
|Italy
|6
|1986
|Gary Lineker
|England
|6
|1990
|Salvatore Schillaci
|Italy
|6
|1994
|Oleg Salenko
Hristo Stoichkov
|Russia
Bulgaria
|6 (shared)
|1998
|Davor Suker
|Croatia
|6
|2002
|Ronaldo
|Brazil
|8
|2006
|Miroslav Klose
|Germany
|5
|2010
|Thomas Müller
|Germany
|5 (won on assist tiebreaker)
|2014
|James Rodríguez
|Colombia
|6
|2018
|Harry Kane
|England
|6
|2022
|Kylian Mbappé
|France
|8
What are the tiebreakers to win the Golden Boot?
The award automatically goes to the player who scores the most total goals over the entire tournament. Every goal scored during normal regulation time and any goals scored during 30-minute extra-time periods count towards the total tally.
The first tiebreaker is total assists. If two or more players finish the tournament tied with the exact same number of goals, the winner is determined by official assists. The player who has set up more goals for their teammates wins the award.
Then, the second tiebreaker goes into minutes played. If players remain completely tied on both goals and assists, FIFA turns to efficiency on the pitch. The Golden Boot is awarded to the player who accumulated fewer total minutes played throughout the tournament. Essentially, the player who scored their goals in less time on the pitch is rewarded for superior efficiency.