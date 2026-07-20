Gavi shows the ultimate respect to Lionel Messi despite heated ending of Spain vs Argentina 2026 World Cup final

Midfielder Gavi, who was involved in the heated finish of the 2026 World Cup final between Spain and Argentina, demonstrated maximum respect to Lionel Messi.

When the final whistle blew and Spain were crowned 2026 World Cup champions after a 1-0 victory over Argentina, the match ended chaotically as Gavi got into a shoving match and physical exchange with Leandro Paredes. However, that altercation did not stop the midfielder from showing maximum respect to Lionel Messi.

Messi published a social media post congratulating Spain while noting that it will be a difficult final to get over. In the comments of that post, Gavi showed the utmost respect, writing “the number 1 always,” accompanied by a red heart emoji.

Even though Spain are in full celebration mode—where Marc Cucurella sang provocative songs—Gavi took the time to show respect. The heated exchange and sharp clash with opponents did not mean he stopped admiring who he considers the best soccer player of all time, someone who was part of his dream club, FC Barcelona.

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Gavi vs Paredes?

Jokes about the clash also emerged during the celebrations. Gavi is well known for being a physical player who does not fear a fight or hard tackles—sharing similar characteristics with Leandro Paredes. While celebrating, Lamine Yamal was seen holding a sign.

Gavi #9 of Spain

The sign read “Leandro Paredes vs Gavi in La Velada del Ano,” referencing an amateur boxing event organized by Spanish streamer Ibai, where content creators and celebrities train to box—an event the young players are surely following closely.

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No surprise in Gavi’s recognition

The show of respect came as no surprise. Although they never shared a locker room in Spain, Gavi grew up watching Messi’s most brilliant era at Barcelona. In fact, the Spaniard debuted for the first team during the 2021-22 season, the same season Leo departed for Paris Saint-Germain. Not even the joy of winning the World Cup dimmed the admiration he feels for one of his idols.

The signs of respect toward Argentina did not stop there. The Spanish right back, Pedro Porro, was also asked about the flow of the final and the “aggressive” playing style of Lionel Scaloni’s squad. Rather than fueling the debate, he chose to highlight Argentina‘s path.

“It is their way of playing and I don’t have to counter that. At the end of the day, they have been a great national team throughout the World Cup and showed it by coming back in matches,” he stated.

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In a conversation with Mundo Deportivo, he added: “They also deserved to be in the final and the truth is that it was a very beautiful final. Luckily, it fell our way. Also, congratulations to them for the great work they have done throughout the World Cup.”