Are Austria out of 2026 World Cup after losing to Spain?

Austria faced an uphill battle against Spain in the Round of 32 at the 2026 World Cup.

Austria’s impressive run at the 2026 World Cup has come to an end after a 2-0 defeat to Spain in the Round of 32. Although Austria fell short against the reigning European champions, the tournament should still be viewed as another important step forward for a national team trying to become a possible contender.

Few expected Austria to reach the knockout stage, yet they once again proved capable of competing with some of the world’s strongest teams. This World Cup follows another encouraging international campaign. At UEFA Euro 2024, Austria won a difficult group that included France before narrowly losing to Turkiye in the Round of 16.

Now, at the 2026 World Cup, Austria advanced from a group featuring Argentina, Algeria, and Jordan before finally being stopped by one of the tournament favorites.

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Are Austria out of the 2026 World Cup?

Yes. Austria have officially been eliminated from the 2026 World Cup after losing 2-0 to Spain in the Round of 32. Spain’s quality ultimately proved too much, ending Austria’s hopes of reaching the Round of 16.

However, it’s important to remember that this was Austria’s first appearance in the World Cup since 1998. Despite the defeat, Austria leave the tournament with plenty of positives.

Austria once again showed they can compete on the biggest international stage, continuing the progress made under Ralf Rangnick over the past few years. Reaching the knockout stage after surviving one of the toughest groups in the competition is another indication that Austria are moving closer to becoming a consistent European threat.

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What’s next for Spain in 2026 World Cup?

Spain advanced to the Round of 16, where La Roja will face either Portugal or Croatia. That blockbuster knockout match will be played next Monday at Dallas Stadium, with a place in the quarterfinals at stake as Spain continue their pursuit of a second World Cup title.

What’s next for Austria after elimination in 2026 WC?

With their World Cup campaign now over, Austria’s attention turns toward UEFA Euro 2028 qualifying and the next cycle of international competitions. Given the steady progress shown over the past several years, Austrian supporters have every reason to believe this generation can continue challenging Europe’s powerhouses.