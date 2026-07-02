Lamine Yamal, Spain’s path to potential final in updated 2026 World Cup bracket

After knocking Austria out of the tournament, Lamine Yamal and Spain have a much better view of how their path to the 2026 World Cup final might look.

With a superb performance from Lamine Yamal, Spain passed their first test in the knockout stage of the 2026 World Cup. However, the challenges ahead will only get tougher. After eliminating Austria in the Round of 32, Spain know when and where they will play next. All that remains to be decided is who their next opponent will be.

Still, Yamal and Spain know they will face the winner between Portugal and Croatia. They are well aware of the big test ahead, regardless of whether La Furia Roja face the Lusos or Vatreni in the Round of 16. Moreover, if Luis de la Fuente and his side want to plan even further ahead, other threatening names emerge. Coming off the 3-0 win over Austria, Spain may have to find another gear, as they’ll come across taller hurdles to clear.

In order to reach the 2026 World Cup final, Spain will likely have to take down soccer powerhouses in every stage of the knockout round. To become the best team in the world, one must defeat the best teams in the world. Clearly, Spain’s potential road to glory in the United States, Mexico, and Canada will be no different.

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Spain’s potential path to World Cup final

First things first, Spain will face either Portugal or Croatia in the Round of 16. That game will be played on July 6 at Dallas Stadium (AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas). If Spain move on to the quarterfinals, they will go up against either the co-hosts, the United States, or another European rival in Belgium.

Marc Cucurella #24 of Spain.

In the semifinals, Spain’s path would reach a crossroads against one of France, Paraguay, Canada, or Morocco. France are expected to make it out of that quarter of the bracket, but they could be in for a surprise. Still, if everything goes according to plan, Spain could face yet another European foe in the semifinals.

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As for a potential World Cup final appearance in 2026, Spain’s opponent would be one of Brazil, Norway, England, Mexico, Argentina, Cape Verde, Australia, Egypt, Algeria, Switzerland, Colombia, or Ghana. That will be something for Spain to worry about later. For the time being, the Spaniards must play the board in front of them.

Elimination Round Possible opponents Round of 16 Portugal or Croatia Quarterfinals United States or Belgium Semifinals France, Paraguay, Morocco, or Canada Final Brazil, Norway, England, Mexico, Argentina, Cape Verde, Australia, Egypt, Algeria, Switzerland, Colombia, or Ghana

Spain’s dream World Cup bracket

Spain’s road to a World Cup final could look more like their run at UEFA Euro 2024 than one in a FIFA World Cup. In 2010, however, three of the four teams Spain eliminated in the knockout stage were European. Maybe it’s a theme in tournaments in which La Furia Roja go the distance.

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Although some fans may argue they’d like Spain to face the easiest opponents possible, others want the national team to meet historic rivals and take down some of the top contenders in the 2026 World Cup. In that sense, there’s a scenario in which Spain meet—and defeat—some of their biggest antagonists.

That dream path to a World Cup championship could look something like this: Portugal in the Round of 16; Belgium (from a purely soccer standpoint) or the United States (considering the two countries’ history) in the quarterfinals; France in the semifinals. In the final, one of three opponents: Brazil (to take down the most successful team in World Cup history), England, or Argentina, two sides Spain have bad blood with on the pitch—and in history books.