What’s the furthest Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal have gone at a FIFA World Cup?

Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal have enjoyed several memorable FIFA World Cup campaigns, but neither the legendary forward nor the national team has ever lifted the trophy. Their best finish together came at the 2006 FIFA World Cup, when Portugal reached the semifinals before ultimately finishing fourth.

That tournament in Germany marked Ronaldo’s World Cup debut at just 21 years old and represented the transition between Portugal’s “Golden Generation,” led by Luís Figo and Deco, and the emergence of the future five-time Ballon d’Or winner. It remains the deepest World Cup run of Ronaldo’s international career and Portugal’s best result since 1966.

Portugal advanced through the group stage with three victories before defeating the Netherlands in the infamous “Battle of Nuremberg” and overcoming England in a dramatic penalty shootout to reach the semifinals. Their journey ended with a 1-0 defeat to France before falling 3-1 to Germany in the third-place match.

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Cristiano Ronaldo’s World Cup record with Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo is representing Portugal at his sixth FIFA World Cup, extending his record as one of the tournament’s most enduring stars. He has now played in every edition from 2006 through 2026 and became the first men’s player to score in six different World Cups, even Ronaldo broke Lionel Messi’s record as oldest player with a World Cup brace.

Players of Portugal. Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

His World Cup finishes are:

2006: Semifinals (Fourth place)

Semifinals (Fourth place) 2010: Round of 16

Round of 16 2014: Group stage

Group stage 2018: Round of 16

Round of 16 2022: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals 2026: Tournament in progress

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Although Portugal’s deepest run with Ronaldo came in 2006, when the team reached the semifinals, the current 2026 campaign gives the veteran captain another opportunity to chase the one major trophy missing from his remarkable career.

Portugal’s best World Cup finish without Cristiano Ronaldo

Portugal’s greatest FIFA World Cup performance came long before Cristiano Ronaldo’s international debut. At the 1966 FIFA World Cup in England, the Portuguese national team finished in third place, led by legendary striker Eusébio.

Eusébio won the tournament’s Golden Boot with nine goals as Portugal defeated Brazil in the group stage and eliminated North Korea in a memorable quarterfinal comeback before losing to eventual champions England in the semifinals. They then defeated the Soviet Union 2-1 to secure third place.

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The 1966 campaign remains Portugal’s highest finish in World Cup history, while the 2006 semifinal run with Cristiano Ronaldo stands as the country’s second-best performance on soccer’s biggest stage.