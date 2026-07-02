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Lamine Yamal vs Cristiano Ronaldo: When and where are Spain vs Portugal playing in 2026 World Cup Round of 16?

Spain and Portugal are scheduled for a blockbuster Round of 16 game in the 2026 World Cup.

Lamine Yamal (left) and Cristiano Ronaldo.
© Justin Setterfield-Florencia Tan Jun/Getty ImagesLamine Yamal (left) and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Spain and Portugal both made it through to the Round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup. Now, we’re in for one of the best and most anticipated games of the tournament featuring incredible players and two contenders. Portugal want to reach the final with Cristiano Ronaldo, but their opponents are also thinking about a path to the World Cup decider with Lamine Yamal.

Portugal vs Spain is scheduled for Monday, July 6 (3:00 PM ET) at Dallas Stadium in Arlington, Texas. It will be the most anticipated matchup of the Round of 16 as it feels like these two contenders will face off sooner than many would’ve hoped to.

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Spain won candidly their Round of 32 matchup as they beat Austria 3-0. Meanwhile, Portugal had to sweat big-time to make an epic comeback and win 2-1 vs Croatia, who are now out of the World Cup, in a barnburner.

Spain have been more dominant, Portugal have faced better competition

The reality is that Spain have been a more efficient team than Portugal so far, but they are very Lamine Yamal dependent. Still, the 3-0 win vs Austria was very impressive and Yamal is fully healthy now.

Lamine Yamal

Lamine Yamal #19 of Spain.

The defeat of Croatia leaves the question on whether legend Luka Modric will retire from the national team or not. Still, Portugal facing Croatia and Colombia (in the group stage) represent a step up in competition compared to what Spain have faced. Hence, less dominant, but still alive despite facing stronger teams.

See also

What’s the furthest Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal have gone at a FIFA World Cup?

Cristiano Ronaldo will have momentum ahead of Spain’s game

According to his sister, this is Cristiano Ronaldo’s last dance with Portugal. Well, then the dance continues for now but will face an abrupt challenge vs. Spain, which can be perfectly considered a juggernaut.

Ronaldo scored a goal in this game, which broke a World Cup record that Lionel Messi can’t reach in this edition. Hence, he will go into the game in great shape. In fact, Ronaldo scored twice, but his first goal was denied by VAR over a really close offside.

Bruno Milano
Bruno Milano
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