Who, when, and where is Spain playing next in 2026 World Cup Round of 16?

Following a decisive victory over Austria, Spain has punched its ticket to the 2026 World Cup Round of 16, where La Roja already know the identity of the next challenger standing between them and soccer immortality.

Spain solidified its status as a frontrunner to hoist the 2026 World Cup trophy following a dominant 3-0 masterclass that eliminated Austria. With their ticket to the Round of 16 officially punched, La Roja now await their next opponent as they look to maintain their scorching momentum.

The Spaniards will square off against the winner of the Portugal-Croatia clash on July 6 at 3:00 PM ET at Dallas Stadium. Anticipation is already sky-high for the potential storylines, which could feature a nostalgic, heavyweight battle pitting a Real Madrid icon—either Cristiano Ronaldo or Luka Modric—against Spain’s teenage sensation, Lamine Yamal, who dreams with a World Cup title.

Any lingering skepticism surrounding Spain’s championship credentials evaporated on the heels of their clinical performance against Austria. Star forward Mikel Oyarzabal spearheaded the attack, delivering a spectacular performance to seal the victory and send the Austrians packing from the tournament.

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Spain’s tournament resumé

Spain cruised through its Round of 32 assignment against Austria at SoFi Stadium, utilizing a convincing 3-0 shutout to extend its defensive dominance. Here is a look at Spain’s comprehensive statistical footprint through the group stage and their first knockout win:

Marc Cucurella #24 of Spain celebrates with teammates.

Team overview: Record: 3-1-0 (Wins-Draws-Losses) Goals For: 8 Goals Against: 0 (4 consecutive clean sheets) Goal Difference: +8



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Head-to-head history: Potential round of 16 matchups