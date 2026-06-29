Are Japan out of 2026 World Cup after loss to Brazil?

Japan's grueling Round of 32 clash against powerhouse Brazil at the 2026 World Cup have shifted all eyes to the immediate future of the Samurai Blue as they fight to define their tournament legacy.

Brazil and Japan clashed in an absolute thriller to kick off the 2026 World Cup knockout stage, playing with their tournament lives on the line. Ultimately, it was the South American giants who weaponized their relentless attack to secure a gritty, come-from-behind 2-1 victory after falling behind early.

With the defeat, Japan’s inspiring World Cup journey officially comes to a heartbreaking end. The high-stakes reality of the single-elimination bracket means there is no safety net, and the Samurai Blue are the latest powerhouse to be sent packing.

Brazil orchestrated their second-half comeback entirely through the air. Casemiro netted the crucial equalizer in the 56th minute, burying a brilliant, pinpoint cross from defender Gabriel Magalhaes and a late minute goal from Martinelli seal the deal. Japan had previously opened the scoring in spectacular fashion, capitalizing on a crisp midfield interception that led to a clinical, long-range strike from Kaishu Sano.

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Even with talisman Neymar left out of the starting lineup, the Brazilian side successfully adjusted their tactical blueprint. Managerial adjustments helped Brazil find the right chemistry on the pitch to bypass a highly disciplined Japanese side that proved to be a brutal defensive nut to crack.

50' – 2T



GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL DO BRASILLLLLLLL!!! 🇧🇷



TEM GOL DO BRASIL!



GOL DE GABRIEL MARTINELLIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIII



🇧🇷2 – 1🇯🇵



VAMOS PRA CIMA!!!!!#BateNoPeito

ISSO É BRASIL! 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/nq19kreR90 — brasil (@CBF_Futebol) June 29, 2026

Brazil vs. Japan: By the numbers

To truly understand how this heavyweight bout unfolded, the post-match statistics tell the story of a game dictated by possession, tactical fouls, and eventual Brazilian dominance. Let’s dive into the final box score:

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First half lead: Japan’s Kaishu Sano opened the scoring in the 29th minute with a strike from outside the box.

Japan’s Kaishu Sano opened the scoring in the with a strike from outside the box. The equalizer: Brazil’s Casemiro leveled the game in the 56th minute after a VAR confirmation.

Brazil’s Casemiro leveled the game in the after a VAR confirmation. The heartbreaker: Gabriel Martinelli struck deep into stoppage time ( 90+6′ ) to seal the victory for Brazil.

Gabriel Martinelli struck deep into stoppage time ( ) to seal the victory for Brazil. Bookings (Brazil): Yellow cards for Casemiro (14′) and Danilo (48′).

Yellow cards for Casemiro (14′) and Danilo (48′). Bookings (Japan): Yellow cards for Kaishū Sano (12′), Daichi Kamada (45′), and Junnosuke Suzuki (84′).

Yellow cards for Kaishū Sano (12′), Daichi Kamada (45′), and Junnosuke Suzuki (84′). Tournament outcome: Brazil advances to the Round of 16, while Japan is officially eliminated.

Brazil’s next opponent in the Round of 16

With their ticket to the next round officially punched, Brazil now await the winner of the highly anticipated clash between Ivory Coast and Norway. Meanwhile, a resilient Japanese squad will pack their bags and begin shifting their focus toward the next international cycle.