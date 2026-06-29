Why isn’t Neymar starting today for Brazil vs Japan at the 2026 World Cup?

Neymar Jr., one of Brazil’s stars, starts the match on the bench against Japan in the Round of 32 of the 2026 World Cup.

Brazil’s future in the 2026 World Cup will undoubtedly depend on whether they win, draw, or lose against Japan. Carlo Ancelotti is sticking with his tactical setup, which is why Neymar Jr. starts on the bench once again by tactical decision.

The Santos star saw some minutes of action in his last match against Scotland after missing the first two games due to injury. Perhaps the lack of match fitness is one of the reasons why the Italian manager is opting for other names to face Japan at Houston Stadium.

Raphinha is one of Brazil’s major absentees and will not be available for his teammates due to injury. Japan are aiming to pull off a shock, so an extremely exciting match is expected in Houston.

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What injury did Neymar Jr. suffer?

Prior to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Neymar Jr. suffered a grade two right calf muscle injury on May 17, 2026, while playing for Santos against Curitiba—just one day after Brazil announced their tournament squad. This injury sidelined him for the first two group stage matches of the tournament, forcing him to watch from the bench during Brazil‘s draw against Morocco and their 4-0 victory over Haiti while undergoing an intensive rehabilitation program.

Neymar Jr #10 of Brazil looks on.

He finally made his emotional return to action on June 24, 2026, coming off the bench in the 76th minute of Brazil’s 3-0 win against Scotland to help secure the top spot in Group C.

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Japan also have a key absence

Takefusa Kubo will not play this match for Japan as he was unable to recover from his knee injury. Although the Blue Samurai’s FIFA ranking is lower than Brazil’s, the Asian side is determined to pull off a major upset in the tournament.