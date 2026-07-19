Are Justin Bieber, Madonna, Shakira and BTS getting paid for performing at the 2026 World Cup Final halftime show?

Madonna, Justin Bieber, Shakira and BTS headline FIFA's first World Cup Final halftime show, raising questions about how the historic performance is organized and funded.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup Final will introduce a halftime show for the first time in tournament history, bringing together global superstars Madonna, Justin Bieber, Shakira, BTS and several special guests on soccer‘s biggest stage.

As anticipation builds, one question has emerged just as often as the setlist itself: are the artists being paid to perform? The payment model behind the World Cup Final halftime show is different from what many fans might expect.

FIFA and Global Citizen have positioned the event as a global entertainment showcase tied to the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, raising curiosity about how the artists agreed to take part in the historic production.

Advertisement

Are the 2026 World Cup Final halftime show performers getting paid?

No! FIFA has confirmed that the artists performing at the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final halftime show are not being paid appearance fees. FIFA President Gianni Infantino has described the halftime show as a historic moment.

Instead, Madonna, Justin Bieber, Shakira, BTS and the rest of the lineup are participating in support of the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, a joint initiative that aims to raise $100 million to expand access to education and soccer opportunities for children around the world.

Advertisement

The payment model mirrors the one used for the NFL’s Super Bowl halftime show, where headline performers traditionally do not receive a performance fee despite appearing in one of the world’s most-watched broadcasts.

Rather than earning a paycheck, artists gain exposure to a massive global audience while supporting a charitable cause. The first-ever FIFA World Cup Final halftime show is creatively directed by Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.

The 11-minute performance will feature Madonna, Justin Bieber, Shakira, BTS, Burna Boy, Gustavo Dudamel, the PS22 Chorus and Coldplay, with special appearances from Sesame Street and The Muppets.