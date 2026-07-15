Video: Jude Bellingham slapped Argentina’s Valentin Barco after England’s loss in 2026 World Cup semifinal

England's World Cup dream ended in heartbreak, but the drama didn't stop at the final whistle. Jude Bellingham just sparked a huge controversy.

England’s 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign came to a heartbreaking end after a 2-1 semifinal defeat to Argentina in Atlanta. The Three Lions were just one match away from reaching their first World Cup final since 1966, but a dramatic comeback by the defending champions ended their hopes.

Emotions boiled over immediately after the final whistle as Argentina’s players celebrated their place in the final. While most players embraced teammates and staff, frustration was evident among several England stars following the painful elimination.

One of the moments that quickly drew attention involved Jude Bellingham and young Argentina midfielder Valentin Barco, as television cameras captured a brief confrontation between the two players during Argentina’s celebrations.

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What happened between Jude Bellingham and Valentin Barco?

As Valentin Barco celebrated with his teammates, Jude Bellingham approached him from behind and slapped the Argentine on the back of the head. The unexpected gesture caught nearby players by surprise. Barco immediately reacted by pushing Bellingham, creating a brief confrontation before the situation could escalate further.

As tensions rose, Argentina midfielder Nico Paz quickly stepped in to separate both players. His intervention prevented the exchange from developing into a larger altercation while other players from both teams also moved toward the scene. Within a few seconds, the confrontation had ended, allowing Argentina’s celebrations to continue while England’s players began leaving the field.

Could Jude Bellingham be suspended?

As of now, there has been no official announcement regarding any disciplinary action related to the incident. Whether FIFA reviews the post-match confrontation remains to be seen.

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For the moment, the images have become one of the most talked-about moments following England’s semifinal defeat, adding another chapter to an already emotional night in Atlanta.

🔵📸 This was so unnecessary from Jude Bellingham on Valentín Barco. 🤦🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/3yhyoV3DYu — 𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐬 𝐙𝐨𝐧𝐞 (@TheChelsZoneX) July 15, 2026

🚨 𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: Jude Bellingham was seen slapping Valentin Barco on the back of his head after the FT whistle. pic.twitter.com/HhrtjxwBjZ — GoalAlert HQ ⚽️ 🥅 (@GoalAlertHQ) July 15, 2026