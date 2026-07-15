How many World Cup finals has Lionel Messi played with Argentina and what’s his record?

Lionel Messi is heading back to the World Cup final after inspiring Argentina to another unforgettable comeback.

Lionel Messi has done it again. Argentina came from behind to defeat England 2-1 in a thrilling 2026 FIFA World Cup semifinal, booking another place in the tournament’s biggest match.

Although Enzo Fernández and Lautaro Martínez scored the goals that completed the comeback, Messi once again proved to be Argentina’s driving force. The captain produced two brilliant assists, orchestrating the attack and leading the reigning world champions back to the World Cup final.

Now, Argentina will face Spain in the 2026 World Cup final, giving Messi another opportunity to add to his extraordinary international legacy. At 39 years old, he continues to deliver on soccer’s biggest stage and is now one win away from lifting the trophy for a second time.

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How many World Cup finals has Lionel Messi played?

The 2026 World Cup final will be Lionel Messi’s third World Cup final with Argentina. His first appearance came in 2014, when Argentina reached the final in Brazil but lost 1-0 to Germany after extra time.

Eight years later, Messi finally achieved his greatest international dream by leading Argentina to victory over France in one of the greatest World Cup finals ever played, winning the 2022 title in Qatar. Now, he has the chance to play in another final and become one of the few players in history to win multiple World Cups.

What is Lionel Messi’s record in World Cup finals?

Before the 2026 final, Messi owns a 1-1 record in World Cup finals. He suffered heartbreak against Germany in 2014 but captured the long-awaited title in 2022 after defeating France on penalties following a dramatic 3-3 draw.

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The upcoming final against Spain will serve as the deciding chapter in his World Cup finals record, giving him the opportunity to improve it to two victories in three appearances.

Can Messi make more World Cup history?

Absolutely. If Argentina defeats Spain, Messi will become a two-time World Cup champion, an achievement that would further strengthen his place among the greatest players in history.

Already regarded as one of the sport’s all-time icons, another World Cup title would add yet another remarkable milestone to a career that has redefined international soccer.

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Who will Argentina face in the final?

Argentina’s final opponent will be Spain, setting up one of the most anticipated matches of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. With Messi leading the defending champions and Spain chasing another world title, the final promises to be a historic showdown between two of international soccer’s biggest powers.