England vs France: What’s their head-to-head record in World Cup history?

England and France may have missed out on the World Cup final, but history, pride, and the Golden Boot are still on the line.

England and France will meet once again on the biggest stage in soccer as they battle for third place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. While neither nation wanted to be playing this match, there is still plenty at stake before they leave the tournament.

For England, victory would secure its best World Cup finish since lifting the trophy in 1966 and provide a positive ending after the painful semifinal loss to Argentina. The match also carries individual significance, with Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham still chasing the tournament’s Golden Boot.

Meanwhile, France will be looking to end its campaign on a high after falling short of another World Cup final. Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele also remain involved in the Golden Boot race, giving Les Bleus additional motivation despite missing out on the championship match.

Advertisement

England vs France head-to-head record in World Cup history

England and France have faced each other three times in FIFA World Cup history before their meeting in Miami. The first meeting came during the group stage of the 1966 World Cup, with England defeating France 2-0 on home soil. England would go on to win the tournament, lifting the only World Cup trophy in the nation’s history.

Their second World Cup encounter took place in Spain in 1982. England once again came out on top, defeating France 3-1 in another memorable victory between the two European rivals.

The most recent, and arguably the most significant, meeting came in the quarterfinals of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. France defeated England 2-1 to eliminate the Three Lions and continue its run toward a second consecutive World Cup final. That victory remains one of the defining moments of the modern rivalry between the two nations.

Advertisement

What’s England’s record vs France in World Cup history?

Heading into the 2026 third-place match, England’s record against France in World Cup history is two wins, one loss and a draw. However, that last triumph came more than four decades ago. The meeting in Miami will become the fourth World Cup clash between England and France.