England reportedly will not fire Thomas Tuchel after loss vs Argentina at the 2026 World Cup

Thomas Tuchel has come under heavy criticism after England's World Cup semifinal collapse against Argentina.

England’s heartbreaking defeat to Argentina in the 2026 World Cup semifinals immediately sparked questions about Thomas Tuchel’s future as national team coach. The Three Lions once again fell short of reaching a World Cup final, extending decades of frustration despite boasting one of the most talented squads in international soccer.

Much of the criticism centered on Tuchel’s tactical approach after England took a 1-0 lead. Rather than continuing to attack, England adopted a much more defensive posture during the final 30 minutes, allowing Argentina to seize momentum before completing a dramatic comeback to win 2-1 in Atlanta.

Despite the disappointment and the growing criticism from supporters, England’s Football Association reportedly has no intention of making a coaching change. Instead, the current plan is to continue backing Tuchel as the team begins preparing for its next major objective.

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Will England fire Thomas Tuchel?

No. The Football Association reportedly intends to keep Thomas Tuchel as England coach despite the World Cup semifinal defeat. Fabrizio Romano reported that England’s leadership remains committed to the German coach.

“The FA plans to continue with Thomas Tuchel as England head coach for next Euros. No changes after defeat vs Argentina as the intention is to continue together.”

When does Thomas Tuchel’s contract with England expire?

Thomas Tuchel’s current contract with England runs through UEFA Euro 2028. That means he is expected to remain in charge before leading England into one of the biggest tournaments in the nation’s soccer history.

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Why will Euro 2028 be so important for England?

The pressure on Thomas Tuchel will only increase from here. England will co-host UEFA Euro 2028 alongside Scotland, Wales, Ireland, and Northern Ireland, giving the Three Lions a golden opportunity to end one of the longest trophy droughts in international soccer.

England has never won the European Championship, while its only major international title remains the 1966 FIFA World Cup. Hosting the tournament will dramatically raise expectations among supporters, making Euro 2028 the defining challenge of Tuchel’s tenure.

What’s next for England?

Although the World Cup campaign ended in disappointment, England still possesses one of the youngest and most talented squads in the world. It will have a chance to bounce back at home.

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With stars such as Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice, and Harry Kane expected to remain central figures over the next two years, the FA appears willing to give Tuchel the opportunity to build toward Euro 2028 rather than beginning another managerial transition.

For now, England’s focus has shifted from World Cup heartbreak to preparing for what could become the most important European Championship in the nation’s history.