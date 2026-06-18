Canada HC Jesse Marsch calls Qatar behavior ‘strange’ after Ismael Kone’s broken leg injury

Canada‘s 6-0 win against Qatar should be a moment of celebration. After all, it was the team’s first-ever World Cup win, and it was in dominant fashion. Having said that, it turned bittersweet, as an ill-fated challenge caused Ismael Kone‘s to break his leg, and head coach Jesse Marsch wasn’t fond of the attitude of the Asian team after the injury.

Per insider Tom Bogert, Marsch wasn’t having it with Qatar‘s attitude after the foul that cost Ismael Kone a broken leg. Per Bogert, “Marsch adds it was ‘strange behavior’ from Qatar’s bench after the leg-breaking foul, arguing it should be a yellow and starting arguments.”

Despite the catastrophic ending in the play, the fact is the foul wasn’t as harsh. However, in an unfortunate turn of events, the foul plus a serious dose of bad luck ended in Kone suffering the tragic injury.

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Marsch also had a tense encounter with Qatar’s HC Julen Lopetegui

As the final whiste blew and the 6-0 Canada win was sealed, the two head coaches went for a handshake. That’s basically protocol, but it turned out that Lopetegui and Marsch had a non-friendly interaction towards each other due to how the game developed.

This interaction postgame between Qatar head coach Julen Lopetegui and Canada head coach Jesse Marsch pic.twitter.com/SHJUPPA74m — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 19, 2026

During the postgame press conference, Marsch said “I’m not wasting a single second talking about that.” It was a very high-tension matchup. Canada was angry because of Kone’s incident and the Qatari reaction. Qatar was fuming due to the chaotic 0-6 loss, and it just ended in a clash between the head coaches.

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Canada is in prime position to get to the next round

The Round of 32 looks very achievable for Canada right now. Switzerland and Canada both have four points, but Canada leads the group due to its superior goal difference (CAN +6, SWI +3).

Hence, Canada has basically sealed its participation in the Round of 32. However, that doesn’t mean its next game is meaningless. Canada will play vs. Switzerland for seeding. The better the seeding, the better the chances to get a favorable matchup in the first KO stage game.