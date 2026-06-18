Ismael Kone injury: Jesse Marsch’s initial reaction signals bad news for Canada

Ismael Kone's injury didn't look good live during Canada's blowout win over Qatar, and it doesn't look any better after head coach Jesse Marsch addressed the topic with media.

What was on track to be the perfect evening for Canada and Canadian soccer took a sudden turn when Ismael Kone had to be stretchered off the pitch with a gruesome lower-body injury. As head coach Jesse Marsch spoke to the media after Canada left Qatar on the brink of elimination from the 2026 World Cup, the outlook does not appear any more encouraging for the young midfielder.

“I could hear the bone snap. Your heart goes out to him. Everybody’s shaken for him,” Jesse Marsch admitted to reporters, still in shock and disbelief, after Canada’s 6-0 victory over Qatar in Group B of the 2026 World Cup.

Based on Marsch’s comments and the images themselves, it seems the 2026 World Cup has come to a crushing end for Kone, who was born in Ivory Coast and is one of Canada’s seven players born overseas. Kone is currently at the hospital, and the head coach admitted he would be on his way there after his media availability.

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Turning point in Canada vs Qatar

Canada jumped to an early lead thanks to Cyle Larin’s goal to open the scoring at BC Place. From there onwards, it was all Canada. The Canucks blew the Maroon One out of the water, ending the first half with a 3-0 lead and virtually securing all three points with 45 minutes left.

Nathan Saliba holds Ismael Kone’s jersey up in the Vancouver sky.

However, the atmosphere in Vancouver completely shifted after Kone’s injury. Although Nathan Saliba scored a free-kick goal and celebrated with Kone’s jersey, it still didn’t feel the same. The harrowing scenes left their mark. It felt like all Canada cared about was getting the game to come to an end.

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In the meantime, they did add to their goal tally, and star Jonathan David joined Lionel Messi as the only players with hat tricks at the 2026 World Cup. Still, not even that could change the tone. Everybody was still trying to process Kone’s injury and why it had to happen on a seemingly harmless play in a game that was all but over. In sports, these types of injuries often have no explanation. No matter how hard the Canucks scratch their heads for one, they may never find it.

Canada made a statement

Indeed, Kone’s apparently World Cup-ending injury tarnishes Canada’s rout of Qatar, but Les Rouges have a lot to be proud of, even if tonight is not the best night to celebrate. Thanks to their 6-0 victory, Canada delivered a message. Not only that, but the Great White North has virtually punched its ticket to the round of 32.