Celebrities spotted at the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final between Argentina and Spain: Who’s in attendance?

The Argentina vs Spain showdown brings soccer’s biggest stars together, but the spotlight is also on the famous faces watching from the stands at the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup Final between Argentina and Spain is set to bring together soccer’s biggest stars on the pitch — and an equally impressive lineup of celebrities, entertainers and public figures in the stands.

As Lionel Messi’s Argentina faces Spain in the tournament’s decisive match at New York New Jersey Stadium (MetLife Stadium), attention is also turning to the famous faces expected to witness the historic showdown.

From global music icons connected to the final’s entertainment program to high-profile personalities attending one of the most-watched sporting events in the world, the guest list has become one of the major talking points.

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Inside the star-studded atmosphere at the 2026 World Cup Final

The 2026 FIFA World Cup Final between Argentina and Spain is attracting a star-studded crowd, with celebrities, musicians, athletes and global personalities attending the decisive match at New York New Jersey Stadium.

James Harden, Winnie Harlow and Draymond Green (Source: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

The highly anticipated showdown is not only a battle for soccer’s biggest trophy but also one of the most watched entertainment events of the year, bringing together some of the most recognizable figures from around the world.

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The atmosphere around the final goes far beyond the action on the field. With Argentina and Spain competing for World Cup glory, the stands are filled with VIP guests who are following every moment of the historic matchup.

Music stars, actors, athletes and influential personalities are all part of the unique environment. The combination of a historic final, a world-class venue and a high-profile guest list creates an electric atmosphere. So far, those spotted include:

Kylie Jenner

Timothee Chalamet

Robert Lewandowski

Tom Cruise

Shakira

Javier Bardem

Lindsey Vonn

Julia Garner

Ronaldo Nazario and wife Celina Locks

Diego Simeone

Ronaldo

John Terry

James Harden

Jose Alvarado

Jameis Winston

Joelle Anoa’i and Roman Reigns

Tyrese Haliburton and Jade Jones

Jalen Brunson and Ali Marks Brunson

Winnie Harlow

Draymond Green

Jaxson Dart

Eniko Hart and Kevin Hart

Nina Cooper, Elise Smith, Gayle King and William Bumpus Jr.

Speedy Morman

Lambert Maltock

David Trezeguet

Karl-Anthony Towns